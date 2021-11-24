Esta página ha sido traducida usando inteligencia artificial y aprendizaje automático.

(Pocket-lint) - La tienda de Nintendo del Reino Unido tiene por fin el controlador inalámbrico Sega Mega Drive en stock.

Diseñado para que los propietarios de Nintendo Switch jueguen la gama de juegos Mega Drive / Genesis disponibles con Switch Online Expansion Pass, el controlador ha estado disponible para ordenar en los EE. UU. Durante un tiempo. Ahora los fanáticos de los juegos retro del Reino Unido también pueden comprar uno.

Sega Mega Drive Controller para Nintendo Switch disponible ahora Juega a los juegos de Sega con el Pase de expansión Switch Online como fueron diseñados. A esta fiel recreación del controlador original solo le falta el cable, ya que no tiene cables. Ordene ahora por £ 39.99. Ver oferta

Nintendo promises free delivery for the controller, as it's over the £20 minimum spend.

It will work with all the Sega games available on Expansion Pass, which currently includes classics like Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Axe, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 2, and Strider.

Sadly, the wireless N64 controller is now out of stock. As is the SNES controller for the Super Nintendo games available as part of a regular Switch Online subscription.

The dual pack of NES controllers is still listed as in stock, however.

Switch Online is the paid membership service to enable online gaming on most Switch games, plus other benefits, such as the expanding list of classic games. It costs £17.99, €19.99, $19.99 for a 12-month subscription.

The Expansion Pass adds N64 and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis games, plus other add-ons, such as the Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC. It bumps the price up to £34.99, €39.99, $49.99.