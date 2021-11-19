Pocket-lint es compatible con sus lectores. Cuando compra a través de enlaces en nuestro sitio, podemos ganar una comisión de afiliado. Aprende más

Obtenga Stadia Premiere Edition con Chromecast Ultra por solo £ 19.99

(Pocket-lint) - Ok, quizás no estés muy emocionado con Stadia , pero considerando que este paquete incluye el fantástico Chromecast Ultra de Google, es una ganga.

Esta loca oferta te proporciona un controlador Chromecast Ultra y Google Stadia. Originalmente £ 70 y £ 59 respectivamente. Por un total de £ 19,99.

The Chromecast Ultra is no longer available separately, being superseded by the fantastic Chromecast with Google TV, but it originally went for £70 in the UK. It's still a fantastic option to beam 4K content to your TV.

It works like any other Chromecast dongle, plugging in to a HDMI port on your television and allowing you to stream almost anything from your smartphone. This, of course, includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ et al.

Plus, you get the Stadia controller, and even if you're not planning to sign up to Stadia - it's pretty easy to set up for use on PC with Steam. It's a really solid game pad that normally retails for £59.

The combined value makes for one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen this year so far.

Escrito por Luke Baker. Publicado originalmente el 19 Noviembre 2021.
