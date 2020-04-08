Esta página ha sido traducida usando inteligencia artificial y aprendizaje automático.

Google has announced it's launching Stadia with two months of Stadia Pro. It’s actually rolling out over the next 48 hours, starting 8 April.

If you have a Gmail address, you can easily sign up for Google Stadia. Just go to Stadia.com or download the Stadia app on Android or iOS. You can play on your laptop, desktop, or Chrome OS tablet with a USB controller or mouse and keyboard.

The free version of Stadia, simply called Google Stadia, is limited to 1080p resolution, 60fps, and stereo sound. But anyone who signs up will also get access to the premium version, Stadia Pro, which upgrades you to 4K HDR gameplay, free of charge for two months.

Fourteen countries will be able to access the free trial of Stadia Pro. Users in those countries will also get access to nine games, including GRID, Destiny 2: The Collection, and Thumper. Users can buy and keep individual games on the service.

After the two-month Stadia Pro trial, the free Stadia service will resume.

Google warned that, with the influx of people being at home and using the internet more, it'll temporarily change the default screen resolution from 4k to 1080p. “The vast majority of people on a desktop or laptop won’t notice a significant drop in gameplay quality," Google explained.

Google also reminded people that they can choose their data usage options in the Stadia app.