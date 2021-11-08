Esta página ha sido traducida usando inteligencia artificial y aprendizaje automático.

(Pocket-lint) - Roku ha sido durante mucho tiempo uno de nuestros tipos favoritos de dispositivos de transmisión, con su interfaz simple, lo que significa que es fácil acceder directamente al contenido que desea ver, con el soporte más amplio de la industria.

Roku ha anunciado descuentos en varios de sus modelos, con algo para todos. Con precios tan bajos como £ 13.99 gracias a las rebajas del Black Friday , la pregunta es ¿por qué no comprarías uno?

Roku Express - ¡ahora por solo £ 13.99! Roku Express es el punto de entrada para los dispositivos Roku. Es solo 1080p, por lo que es ideal para televisores más pequeños o secundarios. Necesita conectarse a través de un cable HDMI a la parte posterior de su televisor. Este es un precio increíble para un gran dispositivo. Ver oferta

Roku Express 4K - ahora solo £ 24.99 El Roku Express 4K supera al Express, aún se conecta a través de un cable HDMI, pero ofrece contenido 4K HDR. Es un dispositivo de transmisión excelente y asequible para su televisor principal. Este ahorro de £ 15 también es un gran incentivo para comprar. Ver oferta

Roku Streaming Stick + - ahorre 40% Streaming Stick + de Roku ofrece contenido 4K HDR y se conecta directamente a su televisor, por lo que es más fácil de ocultar que los modelos Express. El control remoto también funciona a través de Bluetooth, para una experiencia más avanzada. El precio de £ 29,99 es una gran oferta para este palo. Ver oferta

Roku Streambar - hasta £ 99.99 El Roku Streambar es un paquete todo en uno que ofrece una barra de sonido compacta y las funciones de transmisión de Roku. Una actualización de una caja para su televisor, y ahora solo £ 99.99, ahorrando £ 30. Ver oferta

Why buy a Roku?

Roku is one of the most popular choices for streaming devices thanks to the variety of models on offer and the simplicity of the interface. You can choose from models that only support 1080p, or take a step up to 4K depending on whether you're going to connect it to a small or larger television.

Roku's interface doesn't bamboozle with recommendations and curated content, instead it offers direct access to all the services you need - Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix and more - while also offering skills like Spotify Connect, casting and on some models AirPlay 2.

The remote keeps things simple too, allowing quick control of your attached device. The big decision is what sort of device you want. The Roku Express is a compact set-top box than will be visible, while the Streaming Stick will allow you to hide it out of sight, which we feel is the better option for advanced users.

The Roku Streambar also offers a soundbar, so it's idea for a small room upgrade, perhaps for a dorm room or bedroom.

