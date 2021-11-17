Esta página ha sido traducida usando inteligencia artificial y aprendizaje automático.

(Pocket-lint) - Hisense ha anunciado sus ofertas del Black Friday en el Reino Unido con anticipación, con hasta £ 250 de descuento en sus últimos televisores 4K HDR.

Eso incluye juegos de pantalla grande a partir de solo £ 299.

Hay descuentos en toda la gama Hisense A7G de gama alta, por ejemplo, con modelos en todos los tamaños de pantalla: 43, 50, 55, 58, 65 e incluso 75 pulgadas disponibles.

Cuenta con tecnología Quantum Dot, Dolby Vision y un ángulo de visión de 178 grados.

Hisense 55A7GQTUK with more than £250 off This 55-inch A7G model comes with more than a third slashed off the price for Black Friday. It's now just £749 £498. Ver oferta

The Hisense A6G series TVs are also available with very healthy discounts.

Available in 43-, 50- and 75-inch screen sizes, it too supports Dolby Vision, while DTS Virtual: X audio decoding presents a clearer surround sound experience by picking out dialogue against background noise. It also comes with Alexa and Google Assistant support for voice control.

Get the Hisense 50A6GTUK for under £380 The 50A6GTUK is a great 50-inch 4K HDR TV that's even better value during the early Black Friday sales at just £399 £379. Ver oferta

The last Hisense 4K HDR series in the sales is the A7100F.

It features built-in Alexa support, so you don't need a separate Echo device nearby. You also get DTS Studio Sound and, like its stablemates, Freeview Play so you can rewind back in the EPG to instantly catch-up with shows you've missed.

The A7100F range comes in 43-, 50- and 58-inch screen sizes.

Hisense 43A7100FTUK available for just £299 This 43-incher is great value, especially as it has Alexa built-in and DTS Studio Sound. The 4K HDR TV is available now for just £349 £299. Ver oferta

You can check out all the Hisense early Black Friday deals on Currys.co.uk.

