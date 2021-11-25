Esta página ha sido traducida usando inteligencia artificial y aprendizaje automático.

(Pocket-lint) - Hay muchas ofertas disponibles en dispositivos de transmisión en las ventas del Black Friday , pero no ha habido mucho movimiento en el Chromecast con Google TV.

Hemos encontrado un par de pequeños descuentos en este dongle de transmisión de Google, y estos podrían ser los mejores que verá en esta ronda de ventas.

Chromecast con Google TV - ahora £ 42.99 Hay un pequeño descuento en Chromecast con Google TV, que brinda habilidades de transmisión inteligente a su televisor. Normalmente cuesta £ 59.99, puede obtenerlo por £ 42.99 en Argos. Ver oferta

Chromecast con Google TV - ahora $ 39.99 El Chromecast con Google TV se conecta directamente a la parte posterior de su televisor y le brindará servicios de transmisión y recomendaciones. Normalmente $ 49,99, ahora es $ 39,99 en Target. Ver oferta

The Chromecast with Google TV plugs straight into your TV and connects to your Wi-Fi network to bring smart skills to your TV. It offers all the major streaming services, as well as supporting those services from Google - with support for casting too.

Google TV aims to give you recommendations from your services and based around the programming that you watch - it's visually engaging and looks great, helping you pick up where you left off or dive right back into your viewing.

If the deal on the Chromecast with Google TV isn't what you want, there are some excellent discounts on alternative products.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a sound alternative and has a huge discount, while the Roku Streaming Stick+ is also worth considering - both have 50% off the price, meaning massive savings, so you can get them much cheaper than Chromecast with Google TV.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: ahorre 50% El Fire TV Stick 4K de Amazon admite los últimos servicios, así como contenido 4K HDR, con Alexa integrada en el control remoto para realizar búsquedas. El gran descuento lo reduce a $ / £ 24.99. Ver oferta

Roku Streaming Stick + - ahorre 50% Roku ofrece una gran plataforma, con acceso directo a los mejores servicios de transmisión. También es compatible con AirPlay 2. Este gran descuento lo reduce a $ / £ 29.99. Ver oferta