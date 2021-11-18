Esta página ha sido traducida usando inteligencia artificial y aprendizaje automático.

(Pocket-lint) - Las ventas del Black Friday están aumentando, y eso generó un trato en el Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, uno de los teléfonos plegables más populares de 2021.

El teléfono de Samsung fue diseñado para hacer que la tecnología de plegado sea más asequible y, con un gran descuento, ahora es un buen momento para adquirir el Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: ahorre £ 150 El Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 utiliza la última tecnología de pantalla plegable para poner una pantalla de 6.7 pulgadas en su bolsillo, con el beneficio adicional de toda la experiencia móvil de Samsung. Ahora solo cuesta £ 799. Ver oferta

The Samsung Galaxy X Flip 3 has a 6.7-inch internal display, but it folds in half so you can easily slip this phone into your pocket. There's an external display that gives instant information and accessibility without opening the phone for added convenience.

As this is a Samsung Galaxy device, you get all of Samsung's One UI enhancements sitting on the top of Android, meaning access to loads of apps and services, loads of customisation within the device.

Mejor teléfono inteligente 2021: probamos, calificamos y clasificamos los mejores teléfonos móviles disponibles para comprar Por Chris Hall · 18 Noviembre 2021

There's plenty of power, 128GB of storage and 5G connectivity for faster downloads or streaming without buffering. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a great phone.

More Black Friday deals

• Kindle Paperwhite: Save 47% now £79.99

• Fire TV Stick 4K: Now £26.99, down from £49.99

• Arlo Pro 3 and Arlo Doorbell: 35% off at £169.99

• iRobot Roomba s9: £400 discount this Black Friday

• Xiaomi Mi 11: £200 off at £549

• Garmin Instinct Solar: Save over £110, now £245.50

• HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro: £75 off £174.41

• Amazon Blink Mini: Save 33%, now £19.99

• Echo Dot 3rd Gen: Get 2 for the price of 1 with ECHODOT2FOR1 code

• JVC Fire TV: Up to 20% off

• Tado: 43% discount

• Google Nest Indoor and Outdoor Cameras: 51% off, at £62.99

• Samsung & Lenovo tablets: 30% saving today

• Xiaomi Smart Watches: Up to 45% off RRP

• Sony WH-1000XM3: Over £45 saving to £159

• Ring Video Doorbell Wired by Amazon + Echo Dot (3rd Gen): Save 50%, now £44

• Blink Cameras: Reduced by 48%

• Apple AirPods Pro: £40 off, down to £199

• Fitbit fitness trackers: 45% discount on RRP

• Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: 20% saving to £199

• Echo Show: £40 discount, now £59.99