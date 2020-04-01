Esta página ha sido traducida usando inteligencia artificial y aprendizaje automático.

The upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro has leaked out again.

This time, it's in the form of supposed marketing renders that reveal the Pro model of the OnePlus 8 might be available in an exclusive blue colour, according to WinFuture. Reportedly called "Ultramarine blue,” it's certainly a rich shade that almost looks purple. The OnePlus 8 Pro is also expected to come in “onyx black” and “glacial green" colours, while the standard OnePlus 8 might get an “interstellar glow” colour.

The renders published by WinFuture also show off many of the phone's hardware feature, such as the quadruple-camera setup that is thought to pack two 48-megapixel cameras (one wide-angle camera with an f/1.78 aperture and ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture), as well as an 8-megapixel telephoto lens (with an f/2.4 aperture) and a 5-megapixel sensor for “additional color data", WinFuture said.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is also expected to feature a 6.78-inch QHD+ display, a 120Hz refresh rate screen, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 5G processor, LPDDR5 RAM, 30W wireless charging, and 3W reverse wireless charging. OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 8 series will be launching on 14 April. The event will be online and there will be a livestream so that everyone can follow the action from home.

You can learn more about the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 in our rumour round-up here.