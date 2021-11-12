Hay $ 50 de descuento en estos modelos de Garmin Edge en las primeras ventas del Black Friday

Esta página ha sido traducida usando inteligencia artificial y aprendizaje automático.

(Pocket-lint) - Para muchos ciclistas, Garmin es el nombre al que recurren cuando buscan un ciclocomputador. Afortunadamente, las primeras ventas del Black Friday ofrecen algunas ofertas para que pueda obtener sus estadísticas por menos.

Hay descuentos en Garmin Edge 130 Plus, Edge 530 y Edge 830, lo que le brinda muchas opciones para elegir.

Garmin Edge 130 Plus: ahorre $ 50 El Garmin Edge 130 Plus te brindará lo esencial con GPS y altímetro, notificaciones de teléfonos inteligentes y un buen descuento. Ahora $ 149.99. Ver oferta

The Garmin Edge 130 Plus sits at the entry-level of Garmin's Edge devices, but it offers enough to give you the essentials about your ride. It will connect to other devices and display essential information. There's no mapping, however, and although it will do breadcrumb route tracking, there's no rerouting if you go off course.

Garmin Edge 530: ahorre $ 50 El Garmin Edge 530 es una unidad de gama media que ofrece mapas de colores y navegación paso a paso. Ahora solo $ 249.99. Ver oferta

The Edge 530 is a very competent device, offering colour mapping and giving you a lot more freedom to explore. It only has button controls (no touchscreen), but it's also compatible with things like power meters and indoor trainers.

Garmin Edge 830: ahorre $ 50 Una unidad muy completa, el Edge 830 ofrece control táctil y con botones, mapeo a todo color, datos de ruta y rendimiento. Ahora solo $ 349.99. Ver oferta

The Edge 830 sits towards the top of the Edge family, offering a touchscreen on top of the Edge 530's offering giving more flexibility in how you interact.

Why buy a Garmin Edge?

Garmin dominates in the sports tracking arena thanks to its mature ecosystem of devices. Thanks to Garmin Connect, all the data you gather on a Garmin Edge device can be examined once you return from your ride.

That also allows you to import or plan routes and push them to compatible Edge devices. These devices will also Bluetooth and ANT+ accessories such as heart rate monitors or bike sensors - and those don't have to be Garmin sensors, there's broad support across lots of brands.

With good battery life, clear displays and ease of use, the Garmin Edge is the choice of many cyclists.

