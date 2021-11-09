Este descuento anticipado del Black Friday de Garmin Fenix 6 Pro nos tiene emocionados

Esta página ha sido traducida usando inteligencia artificial y aprendizaje automático.

(Pocket-lint) - Estamos comenzando a ver las primeras ofertas del Black Friday , incluidas algunas ofertas interesantes en dispositivos Garmin. Esta oferta de Garmin Fenix 6 Pro en el Reino Unido nos llamó la atención: no solo es uno de nuestros dispositivos favoritos, sino que también es uno de los más potentes de Garmin.

Esperamos más ofertas en Garmin a medida que avanzamos en noviembre, pero como punto de partida, esto parece una gran oferta para el Fenix 6 Pro y si lo que busca es el dispositivo más pequeño, el Fenix 6S Pro, también tiene descuento.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro - ahora £ 399 El Garmin Fenix 6 Pro es un reloj insignia de Garmin que ofrece funciones integrales con un diseño premium. También hay £ 200 de descuento sobre el precio de venta, lo que lo convierte en el reloj más barato que hemos visto hasta ahora, ¡ahora £ 399! Ver oferta

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is a flagship device, offering many of Garmin's latest features. That includes all the sensors you could want, meaning you can track not just your activity, but your entire lifestyle, from running to sleep, from heart rate to blood oxygen.

There's a full range of sports supported, so the Fenix 6 Pro can turn its talents to just about anything, while protecting the display with premium materials to keep this watch looking good.

There are QuickFix straps, which can easily be changed, while there's waterproofing to 5ATM too.

Working with the Garmin Connect app on your phone, you can add more functionality through Connect IQ, while there's also support for smartphone notifications, phone-free music thanks to playlist syncing from Spotify, Deezer or Amazon Music, as well as Garmin Pay, so you can pay with your watch (if your bank supports it).

The Fenix 6 Pro does all this, and offers a realistic 14 day battery life. We should know, we've been using one for the past 2 years.

Los mejores rastreadores de fitness en 2021: los mejores wearables para realizar un seguimiento de su actividad Por Britta O'Boyle · 9 Noviembre 2021

