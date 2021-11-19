El mejor rastreador de Fitbit tiene $ 50 de descuento para el Black Friday

Esta página ha sido traducida usando inteligencia artificial y aprendizaje automático.
(Pocket-lint) - Si bien el Black Friday aún no ha llegado, ya hay muchas ofertas, incluido el dinero del último rastreador de ejercicios de Fitbit: el Charge 5.
El Charge 5 solo llegó a los estantes hace un par de meses, por lo que ver el dinero ya es sorprendente, pero también una excelente noticia para quienes están en el mercado por uno de los mejores rastreadores de ejercicios que existen.
El Fitbit Charge 5 es el último dispositivo de Fitbit y uno excelente, con GPS incorporado, un gran diseño y un seguimiento de actividad brillante. A $ 129.95 en lugar de $ 179.95, es un gran precio para este dispositivo.
The Fitbit Charge 5 refines its predecessor - the Charge 4 - in terms of design, whilst adding some extra features too. It's an excellent fitness tracker, with a lovely OLED display, solid performance and great battery life.
Exercise options could be expanded and there's no music control from the device, but otherwise, the Fitbit Charge 5 is Fitbit's best fitness tracker to date. The Fitbit app is brilliant, heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking are also excellent and there's built-in GPS on board too.
Unfortunately, the deal on the Charge 5 is only available to the US, though there is a deal on the Charge 4 in the UK, which you could consider if you're in the market for a Charge tracker and don't want to pay full whack.
El Fitbit Charge 4 no es el último rastreador de carga, pero es excelente y ofrece excelentes funciones, incluido el GPS incorporado. Este acuerdo lo ve por menos de £ 100 a £ 89.99, ahorrando más del 30 por ciento.
