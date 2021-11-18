El súper elegante Fitbit Luxe cuesta menos de $ 100 para el Black Friday

Esta página ha sido traducida usando inteligencia artificial y aprendizaje automático.

(Pocket-lint) - Uno de los rastreadores de actividad más recientes de Fitbit, y posiblemente su más elegante, el Luxe, está a la venta en las primeras ofertas del Black Friday en los EE. UU.

No es tan completo como el rastreador Fitbit Charge, que también tiene dinero de la generación anterior, pero es un excelente rastreador de ejercicios con algunos accesorios geniales que lo hacen mucho más moderno que el resto de la cartera de Fitbit.

Fitbit Luxe: ahorra $ 50 El encantador y elegante Fitbit Luxe es uno de los últimos rastreadores de actividad física de la compañía, que ofrece excelentes funciones, así como un diseño moderno. Esta es una gran oferta a $ 99.95 en lugar de $ 149.95. Ver oferta

At under $100, the Luxe activity tracker is a steal. Its stylish design is super comfortable to wear with the soft and supple silicone strap, while there are some excellent features on board too, so it isn't just form over function.

There's no built-in GPS or Fitbit Pay, but you'll find an SpO2 sensor, heart rate monitoring, connected GPS, as well as a plethora of other features. Sleep tracking and activity tracking are both excellent, with the Luxe able to keep up with the Apple Watch in terms of heart rate montoring and the Fitbit app is one of the best out there in terms of user interface.

There are plenty of accessories available to jazz this fitness tracker up too, meaning it can work with any outfit and occasion, making sure you are always getting your steps. If you want built in GPS, there is a good deal on the Charge 4 to consider that sees it tip just over the $115 mark.

Fitbit Charge 4: ahorre $ 32 El Fitbit Charge 4 es un excelente rastreador de actividad con GPS incorporado, un gran diseño y un seguimiento de actividad brillante. A $ 117 en lugar de $ 149, es un gran precio para este dispositivo. Ver oferta