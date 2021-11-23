Compre un Oculus Quest 2 y obtenga un cupón por valor de $ 50 / £ 50

Esta página ha sido traducida usando inteligencia artificial y aprendizaje automático.

(Pocket-lint) - Si eres un fanático de la realidad virtual o quieres incursionar en los juegos de realidad virtual, es posible que hayas estado esperando un trato en Oculus Quest 2.

Las ofertas del Black Friday ya están en pleno apogeo y ya hemos visto ofertas y descuentos en varios auriculares HTC Vive , pero lamentablemente el Quest 2 rara vez tiene descuento. Esto se debe principalmente a que el Quest 2 ya es asequible y probablemente tenga un precio inferior al de Oculus. Sin embargo, hay buenas noticias, ya que actualmente puede comprar un Quest 2 a través de Amazon y obtener un vale de regalo a cambio.

Por lo tanto, probablemente no sea el descuento que esperabas, pero probablemente puedas justificarlo usando el vale de regalo para luego comprar regalos para otras personas o buscar otras gangas.

It's worth noting the terms and conditions of this deal:

"Order an "Oculus Quest 2 128 GB" or "Oculus Quest 2 256 GB" between November 22nd 2021 and November 30th 2021 and, once shipped, you will receive a promotional code worth £50 to spend on Amazon.co.uk by January 14th, 2022."

The Oculus Quest 2 is a great bit of kit. An all-in-one VR headset that we'd highly recommend. It's regularly getting improved with software updates and is able to run games without a PC. If you are a PC gamer you can also use Oculus Link and Air Link to play PCVR games while tethered for an even better experience. A cracking headset and a great gift for a loved one or yourself.