Ahorre $ 1,400 en el Razer Blade 15 Advanced este Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - Uno de los mayores descuentos que hemos visto este Black Friday hasta ahora, $ 1,400 de descuento en el fantástico Razer Blade 15 Advanced.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced: ahorre $ 1,400 Nos encanta la Razer Blade 15, es una de las computadoras portátiles para juegos mejor construidas que el dinero puede comprar. Este es un poco mejor con un RTX 2080 Super, CPU Core i7 y 16 GB de RAM, más que lo suficientemente potente como para explotar cualquier juego que se te ocurra. Con $ 1,400 de descuento, es una verdadera ganga a $ 1,599.99. Ver oferta

This one is an older model, with 20 series graphics and a 10th gen Intel processor, but it's still a performance powerhouse. The RTX 2080 Super will make light work of any modern title and of course has full support for Ray Tracing. Combined with a gorgeous 300Hz display this configuration is gaming bliss.

We've always loved the Razer Blade series of laptops due to their classy MacBook-esque aesthetic. They continue to provide some of the best build quality in the gaming laptop space.

This deal is only in the US, but there are some cracking deals in the UK too, like £880 off the Razer Blade Pro 17.

Por Luke Baker · 26 Noviembre 2021