Ahorre más de un gran en la computadora portátil para juegos Alienware m15 R4

Esta página ha sido traducida usando inteligencia artificial y aprendizaje automático.

(Pocket-lint) - Un descuento masivo en una computadora portátil para juegos bestial, el Alienware m15 R4 tiene £ 1080 de descuento para el Black Friday .

Si necesita un portátil absolutamente monstruoso con el beneficio adicional de que parece que viene del espacio exterior, no busque más. Con un RTX 3080, procesador Intel Core i9 y 32 GB, este es tremendamente poderoso. Costaba £ 3,349, ahora una gran oferta a £ 2,269.

This laptop doesn't skimp anywhere, pretty much every specification is maxed out for pure performance. What's more, it looks great too!

The RTX 3080 needs little introduction, the Core i9 processor will obliterate any task you can throw at it and 32GB of RAM is more than any normal person needs. Even the storage is in beast mode with two 512GB NVMe SSDs in Raid 0 for maximum speed.

Yeah, it's still not cheap but if you need this kind of power it comes at a price - and this is likely the best price you'll find!

Escrito por Luke Baker. Publicado originalmente el 26 Noviembre 2021.
