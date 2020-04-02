  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Portátiles
    3. >
  3. Portátile noticias
    4. >
  4. Acer portátile noticias

Acer's updated Predator Triton 500 now includes Nvidia RTX Super GPUs

·
1/3  
¿Qué MacBook de Apple es mejor para ti? MacBook Air o MacBook Pro?
¿Qué MacBook de Apple es mejor para ti? MacBook Air o MacBook Pro?

Esta página ha sido traducida usando inteligencia artificial y aprendizaje automático.

Acer has revealed a new version of its Predator Triton 500 gaming laptop with new 10th generation Intel processors and Nvidia RTX Super graphics.