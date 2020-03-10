Remember these? The best lego sets of all time

Esta página ha sido traducida usando inteligencia artificial y aprendizaje automático.

Lego is a world unto itself, so popular and enjoyable that it's become one of the world's most enduring and famous toy brands. It's also been around for ages, and has been putting out amazing, iconic builds and sets for most of that time.

We've taken a look back through the archives to remind you of some of the very best Lego sets ever made - perhaps you even had some, back in the day. Some are old, while others are really recent, but all of them are super impressive and great fun to build.

text

text

text

text

text

text

text

text

text

text

text

text

text

text

text

text

text

text

text

text