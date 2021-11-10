Consiga un gran ahorro en el iRobot Roomba 692

Esta página ha sido traducida usando inteligencia artificial y aprendizaje automático.

(Pocket-lint) - Las ofertas del Black Friday seguro que comienzan temprano. Si ha estado posponiendo la compra de un robot aspirador, ahora es el momento de hacer un trato.

Hay una serie de ofertas en aspiradoras robot Roomba en los EE. UU. En este momento, pero también hay ofertas en el Roomba 692 tanto en el Reino Unido como en los EE. UU.

Con el robot aspirador que generalmente tiene un precio inicial de $ 299.99 / £ 269, ya es razonablemente asequible. Pero ahora es aún más atractivo con un buen descuento que rebaja hasta en un 33% el precio habitual.

What's good is that this is one of the easier purchases to justify, too - having an automated vacuuming system saves you not only precious time (in which you could hunt for even more deals, perhaps), but also eliminates the tedium of, you know, actually cleaning up crumbs dotted about your house.

Why choose this device in particular? First and foremost, it gives you the cheapest possible entry point into the expensive world of robot vacuums - as far as established brands go, finding one for this price is always worth considering.

In terms of features, the self-charging 692 is able to be controlled via Alexa, and can handle pretty much any kind of floor you have, thanks to different cleaning modes. There are also things like iRobot's Dirt Detection, which notes the areas of your home that need the most work and ramps up the cleaning, and Cliff Detection, something that's essential for users aiming to clean near stairs.

Robot vacuums, as we say, are often discounted around this time of year and we'll expect to see more in the coming weeks too.

Las mejores ofertas anticipadas del Black Friday en EE. UU. 2021: Sony 1000XM4, relojes Garmin y más descuentos Por Maggie Tillman · 10 Noviembre 2021