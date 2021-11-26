Esta página ha sido traducida usando inteligencia artificial y aprendizaje automático.
(Pocket-lint) - Después de lo que parece y la edad, el Black Friday finalmente está aquí y hay excelentes ofertas en varios dispositivos, y hemos detectado una oferta combinada que no puede perderse.
Lo mejor de comprar estos paquetes son los mejores ahorros que ofrecen.
Combinando el popular Echo Dot con un Fire TV Stick, ahorrará £ 50 geniales en este paquete, lo que reducirá el costo total de solo £ 29.98.
It's a great bundle with the Fire TV covering all your streaming needs from Prime Video to Netflix and much much more. This is the regular Fire TV Stick, so it offers up to 1080p content, ideal for a second or smaller TV, offering a slick experience no matter what you're streaming.
Adding to that the the smaller Echo Dot 3rd gen device for all your Alexa needs around the home, which also has voice controls for your Fire TV. The older Echo Dot model is still one of Amazon's most popular, offering suprisingly good sound quality given its diminutive size. You could say it's a perfect pairing.
