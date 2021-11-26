Pocket-lint es compatible con sus lectores. Cuando compra a través de enlaces en nuestro sitio, podemos ganar una comisión de afiliado. Aprende más

Hay un trato excelente en este paquete Echo Dot y Fire TV Stick: ahorre un 62%

(Pocket-lint) - Después de lo que parece y la edad, el Black Friday finalmente está aquí y hay excelentes ofertas en varios dispositivos, y hemos detectado una oferta combinada que no puede perderse.

Lo mejor de comprar estos paquetes son los mejores ahorros que ofrecen.

Ahorre 62% en Fire TV + Echo Dot

Combinando el popular Echo Dot con un Fire TV Stick, ahorrará £ 50 geniales en este paquete, lo que reducirá el costo total de solo £ 29.98.

It's a great bundle with the Fire TV covering all your streaming needs from Prime Video to Netflix and much much more. This is the regular Fire TV Stick, so it offers up to 1080p content, ideal for a second or smaller TV, offering a slick experience no matter what you're streaming.

Adding to that the the smaller Echo Dot 3rd gen device for all your Alexa needs around the home, which also has voice controls for your Fire TV. The older Echo Dot model is still one of Amazon's most popular, offering suprisingly good sound quality given its diminutive size. You could say it's a perfect pairing.

More Black Friday deals

Escrito por Rob Kerr. Edición por Chris Hall. Publicado originalmente el 26 Noviembre 2021.
