El súper lindo Echo Dot Kids tiene un 42% de ahorro este Black Friday

(Pocket-lint) - Si ha estado esperando un trato en Echo Dot Kids, entonces Black Friday está sirviendo los productos.

Hay descuentos tanto en los EE. UU. Como en el Reino Unido en este lindo altavoz inteligente, un complemento ideal para cualquier sala de juegos o dormitorio para niños.

Echo Dot Kids: ahorre $ 25 / £ 26 El Echo Dot Kids viene en un diseño de tigre o panda, por lo que no parece un altavoz aburrido. Ahora cuesta solo $ 33,99 en los EE. UU. O £ 32,99 en el Reino Unido. Ver oferta

The Echo Dot Kids offers a twist on the design of the popular Echo Dot. It offers all the same skills that Alexa will normally deliver through the Echo Dot, so you'll be able to issue commands, ask questions or play music or radio through it.

It also comes with a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ which gives access to Audible titles, games and other child-friendly content, as well as being supported by parental controls so you can manage the device. As with other kids versions from Amazon, it comes with a 2-year warranty.

The Echo Dot is a great sounding small speaker, offering all the skills of Alexa, so it's fully connected and ready to entertain.