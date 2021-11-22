Pocket-lint es compatible con sus lectores. Cuando compra a través de enlaces en nuestro sitio, podemos ganar una comisión de afiliado. Aprende más

  1. Home
  2. Hogar Inteligente
  3. Hogar Inteligente noticias

Govee recorta un 30% de descuento para el Black Friday, lo que nos brinda algunas ofertas esclarecedoras

Author image, Editor · ·
Compras Un artículo con un enfoque en compras, ya sea una oferta u oferta específica. Pocket-lint puede obtener una pequeña recompensa a cambio si compras algo.
Pocket-lint Govee recorta un 30% de descuento para el Black Friday, lo que nos brinda algunas ofertas esclarecedoras
The Trust Project Por qué puede confiar en Pocket-lint

Esta página ha sido traducida usando inteligencia artificial y aprendizaje automático.

(Pocket-lint) - Govee es quizás mejor conocido por no ser Philips Hue, ya que ofrece una gama de ofertas de iluminación independientes con su gama de productos de iluminación.

Estas ofertas del Black Friday reducen estos dispositivos a los precios más bajos en los que los hemos visto, por lo que si Hue no le llamó la atención, entonces Govee podría hacerlo.

Govee Immersion TV backlights - save 30%

Govee Immersion TV backlights - save 30%

There's £21.60 off the Govee Immersion system which will let you add RGBIC lighting to your TV using its camera system. Now only £50.39.

Govee Immersion can recreate that Philips Ambilight effect, with a light strip on the back of your TV and a camera to watch the screen, reacting to colour changes to add immersion to your viewing. It's really simple - and also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Govee Flow Plus light bars - save 25%

Govee Flow Plus light bars - save 25%

There's £16.25 off the Govee Flow Plus Smart Light Bars, so you can add colour to any room, with smartphone control. Now only £48.74.

The Flow Plus Smart Light Bars are strips of RGBICWW lights allowing you to add colour to any room. You can control them with your smartphone, or they are Alexa and Google Assistant compatible. You can also get the lights to pulse in sync with your music for perfect party lighting.

Los mejores ahorros de Ring para julio de 2021: ofertas económicas en timbres y cámaras Ring
Los mejores ahorros de Ring para julio de 2021: ofertas económicas en timbres y cámaras Ring Por Chris Hall ·

Govee Smart Table Lamp - save £20

Govee Smart Table Lamp - save £20

There's a 30% saving on the Govee lamp, which offers RGBIC lighting, ideal for the bedroom. Now only £48.29.

The Smart Table Lamp offers the lighting benefits of other Govee products, compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant, syncing for colour changing with music and offering smartphone control.

More Black Friday deals

Escrito por Chris Hall. Publicado originalmente el 22 Noviembre 2021.
Recomendado para ti
Las mejores ofertas de Philips Hue para el Black Friday 2021: ofertas para iluminar tu vida
Las mejores ofertas de Philips Hue para el Black Friday 2021: ofertas para iluminar tu vida Por Adrian Willings ·
Govee recorta un 30% de descuento para el Black Friday, lo que nos brinda algunas ofertas esclarecedoras
Govee recorta un 30% de descuento para el Black Friday, lo que nos brinda algunas ofertas esclarecedoras Por Chris Hall ·
Las mejores aspiradoras inalámbricas 2021: selecciones de Dyson, Roborock, Shark y más para considerar este Black Friday
Las mejores aspiradoras inalámbricas 2021: selecciones de Dyson, Roborock, Shark y más para considerar este Black Friday Por Conor Allison ·
Esta oferta anticipada de cámaras para exteriores Black Friday Blink te permitirá proteger tu hogar por menos
Esta oferta anticipada de cámaras para exteriores Black Friday Blink te permitirá proteger tu hogar por menos Por Rob Kerr ·
Echo Show 5 (2.a generación) obtiene su mayor caída de precio hasta ahora en las ventas del Black Friday
Echo Show 5 (2.a generación) obtiene su mayor caída de precio hasta ahora en las ventas del Black Friday Por Chris Hall ·
Ahorre 40% en Amazon Smart Plug este Black Friday
Ahorre 40% en Amazon Smart Plug este Black Friday Por Maggie Tillman ·