Govee recorta un 30% de descuento para el Black Friday, lo que nos brinda algunas ofertas esclarecedoras

(Pocket-lint) - Govee es quizás mejor conocido por no ser Philips Hue, ya que ofrece una gama de ofertas de iluminación independientes con su gama de productos de iluminación.

Estas ofertas del Black Friday reducen estos dispositivos a los precios más bajos en los que los hemos visto, por lo que si Hue no le llamó la atención, entonces Govee podría hacerlo.

Govee Immersion TV backlights - save 30% There's £21.60 off the Govee Immersion system which will let you add RGBIC lighting to your TV using its camera system. Now only £50.39. Ver oferta

Govee Immersion can recreate that Philips Ambilight effect, with a light strip on the back of your TV and a camera to watch the screen, reacting to colour changes to add immersion to your viewing. It's really simple - and also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Flow Plus Smart Light Bars are strips of RGBICWW lights allowing you to add colour to any room. You can control them with your smartphone, or they are Alexa and Google Assistant compatible. You can also get the lights to pulse in sync with your music for perfect party lighting.

The Smart Table Lamp offers the lighting benefits of other Govee products, compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant, syncing for colour changing with music and offering smartphone control.