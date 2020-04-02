Esta página ha sido traducida usando inteligencia artificial y aprendizaje automático.

Apple appears to have accidentally name-dropped a product it has been widely rumoured to be developing for the past year.

The slip-up occurred in a now-deleted video published to the Apple Support YouTube channel. It basically referenced an unknown product called AirTags. Apple has yet to confirm these Tile-like tracking tags are in development - let alone announce them.

The video, called How to erase your iPhone, showed the "AirTags" name under Settings > Apple ID > Find My > Find My iPhone. There, below Enable Offline Finding, there was fine print telling users that "offline finding enables this device and AirTags to be found when not connected to Wi-Fi or cellular". Although Apple's video is no longer available on YouTube, a Twitter user of course has grabbed it (see below):

Apple have now deleted the video — here it is, plus a download link.https://t.co/SF5fvQ51QL https://t.co/7TBzqhbEZf pic.twitter.com/0BuhNtW4eJ — Noah Evans (@ThisIsNoahEvans) April 2, 2020

Apple's AirTags are expected to help you keep track of a variety of items, like keys and wallets. The gadgets were originally thought to be called Apple Tags after they were first spotted in iOS 13 code last year. There's a mountain of evidence to suggest they integrate with the new Find My app, which might be updated to include an "Items" tab. You can learn more about AirTags in our guide here.

The most recent rumours said AirTags should launch in the first half of 2020, but due to the coronavirus, their release might've been delayed.