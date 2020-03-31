Dominic Toretto's Fast and Furious Dodge Charger has been given the Lego Technic treatment

Esta página ha sido traducida usando inteligencia artificial y aprendizaje automático.

Lego has revealed its latest Lego Technic tie-in – a super recreation of Dom’s Dodge Charger from the Fast and the Furious franchise of movies that seem to be going on forever. Lego is pressing on with the release of this set while the film has been delayed until this time next year (because of you know what) when we’ll get the already-shot F9.

Lego is no stranger to recreating iconic vehicles, of course, but this faithful Dodge recreation is a stunner which reminds us a little of the Creator Expert Ford Mustang. Both are certainly a lot more recognisable than the Aston Martin DB5 Creator Expert set which was a bit of a miss in our eyes.

As you’d expect from a Technic set there are more technical working parts in this model than the Creator Expert series, though not many fewer pieces since there are still over 1,000. The age rating has been set at 10 plus.

The iconic 1970 Charger R/T has a V-8 engine with moving piston plus a double-wishbone suspension. There’s a wheelie bar, too, so you can recreate the iconic stunts from the movie. Then there are nitro bottles in the boot/trunk, while there’s a fire extinguisher in the cockpit.

Like other Technic sets – such as the Top Gear tie-in – there are no figures since there have been no figures in Technic sets for some time.

Samuel Tacchi, the designer of Dom’s Dodge Charger, said: "We want to inspire people of all ages to explore their creativity through building whatever their passion is, and we know fans of Lego Technic… love cool cars and adrenaline-fuelled fun.

"Brought together by that same passion, we worked really closely with the Universal team to bring Dom’s Dodge Charger to life in the most minute detail."

Remember, it doesn't matter if you win by an inch or a mile. Winning's winning.