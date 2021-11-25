Obtenga el fantástico Astro A50 por su precio más bajo hoy

Esta página ha sido traducida usando inteligencia artificial y aprendizaje automático.

(Pocket-lint) - El Astro A50 inalámbrico es uno de nuestros auriculares para juegos favoritos gracias a una excelente combinación de buen sonido, comodidad y conveniencia.

Es un auricular premium con características a juego, que incluyen conexión inalámbrica de 2.4Ghz, una estación base de carga brillante, auriculares magníficamente cómodos, audio Dolby y opciones de entrada y salida ópticas y de 3.5 mm.

Sin embargo, todo eso tiene un precio. Por lo general, el Astro A50 inalámbrico le costará 300 libras esterlinas. Sin embargo, este Black Friday ha tenido un buen descuento con un descuento de £ 100.

If the Astro A50 is still a bit too rich for your blood, then not to worry as there are other deals on Astro Gaming products worth a look too. You can see the whole range in both the US and UK here:

These deals include offers on Astro's wired range too, with headsets that work on PC and console too.

Astro Gaming A40 TR-X: ahorre £ 40 / $ 50 Aunque el descuento puede no ser tan grande, sigue siendo una gran oferta en otro fantástico auricular. Si no le importan los cables, vale la pena echarle un vistazo al Astro A40. Ver oferta