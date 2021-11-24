Los excelentes auriculares para juegos G Pro X de Logitech tienen un 48% de descuento para el Black Friday

Esta página ha sido traducida usando inteligencia artificial y aprendizaje automático.

(Pocket-lint) - Hay unos pocos auriculares para juegos que hemos estado usando durante años y de los que nunca nos cansamos, y Logitech G Pro X entra en esa categoría. Es un auricular con cable de la más alta calidad.

Ahora, para el Black Friday, Amazon también le ha aplicado un trato increíble, rebajando más de £ 50 de su precio y llevándolo a su nivel más bajo.

We consider the G Pro X good value even at its full regular price of £109.99, so don't sleep on this one as we can't find any evidence of it ever hitting a lower mark (at least when you're buying it new).

The package comes with everything you need to get going, including a removable microphone, a nice carrying bag for storage and even a second set of earpads in velour in case leatherette default pads aren't to your taste or comfort.

