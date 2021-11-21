Esta página ha sido traducida usando inteligencia artificial y aprendizaje automático.

(Pocket-lint) - Estamos seguros de que ya se ha enterado, pero los descuentos del Black Friday han comenzado y, a partir de hoy, puede ahorrar mucho en varios de los modelos de auriculares más populares de Beats. Ya sea que esté buscando unos audífonos para hacer ejercicio, en las orejas o para hacer ejercicio, esta semana hay algo para todos en Amazon.

Durante la próxima semana, encontrará Beats Studio 3 Wireless, Beats Solo Pro y Beats Powerbeats Pro con grandes descuentos y disponibles a un precio excelente.

Beats Solo Pro: ahorra £ 140 La serie Solo es la serie de productos más popular de Beats, y Solo Pro agrega un toque de diseño premium y ANC. Para esta semana, han bajado a menos de la mitad de su precio original. Disponible ahora por £ 129. Ver oferta

When Beats launched the Solo Pro, it ditched the shiny rattly plastic of the previous generation and switched it out for a premium aluminium band coated in a matte finished plastic.

It wasn't just nicer looking than the Solo 3, but better made and included brand new drivers, the H1 chip for iCloud cross-device pairing and quick connect. Plus, they got the same advanced ANC that constantly adapts in real-time that the AirPods Pro and other Apple/Beats ANC headphones have. What's more, they sounded much better.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: ahorre £ 80 Powerbeats Pro, en nuestra mente, son los mejores auriculares inalámbricos verdaderos para hacer ejercicio o correr. Para el Black Friday puedes encontrarlos a muy buen precio. Ahora solo £ 139. Ver oferta

Powerbeats Pro was Beats' first true wireless pair of earphones and was clear in its intent to be the ultimate pair of workout and exercise earphones from the beginning. They're comfortable to wear for long periods, are sweat and weather resistant, feature great sound, and can last for up to 9 hours before needing to be put back in their case for charging.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless - Mitad de precio La línea Studio de Beats no ha cambiado mucho en algunos años, y su Studio 3 Wireless fue su primer par de latas ANC. A este precio, siguen siendo una gran compra. Ahora disponible por £ 149.99. Ver oferta

Beats Studio 3 feels like it's been around for ages, and that's because it has been. Still, despite now being a few years old they're still a very comfortable and convenient pair of over-ear headphones with great sound and great noise-cancelling. Plus, the battery life is fantastic.

Of course, Beats aren't the only headphones you can get early discounts on for 2021's Black Friday shopping event, there are plenty of others too. Ranging from Sony's excellent WH-1000XM3 to Bose's QuietComfort Buds and Jabra's popular Elite series.

For those and more, check out our guide to the best deals on over-ear and in-ear headphones. We're constantly checking and updating with the best deals we find, so you don't have to.

