Esta página ha sido traducida usando inteligencia artificial y aprendizaje automático.

(Pocket-lint) - SteelSeries ha sido durante mucho tiempo una opción absoluta para nosotros en el frente de los auriculares para juegos, ya sea que estemos hablando de opciones de consola o juegos de PC, y surge de manera confiable con algunas excelentes ofertas para eventos de ventas como el Black Friday.

Esta vez, se ha rebajado un 50 por ciento el precio del Arctis 3 en Amazon Reino Unido , un auricular con cable que funcionará con casi cualquier dispositivo que tenga un conector para auriculares de 3,5 mm para ofrecer.

That represents really great value - the headset features the same audio drivers that you'll find on pricier wireless options from SteelSeries, as well as its trademark ski goggle suspension headstrap, which is simply the most comfortable headset design we've tried.

Soft earcups and a great-quality microphone that you can retract when you're not using it make it a real all-rounder if you're someone who party chats a bunch while you game. If you're on the lookout for a really adaptable headset that'll work with most anything, this is a great option.

La pelusa de bolsillo planta otros 1,000 árboles con Resideo Por Stuart Miles · 22 Noviembre 2021

• Kindle Paperwhite: Save 47% now £79.99

• Arlo Pro 3 and Arlo Doorbell: 35% off at £169.99

• HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro: £75 off £174.41

• Amazon Blink Mini: Save 33%, now £19.99

• Echo Dot 3rd Gen: Get 2 for the price of 1 with ECHODOT2FOR1 code

• JVC Fire TV: Up to 20% off

• Samsung & Lenovo tablets: 30% saving today

• Sony WH-1000XM3: Over £45 saving to £159

• Ring Video Doorbell Wired by Amazon + Echo Dot (3rd Gen): Save 50%, now £44

• Blink Cameras: Reduced by 48%

• Apple AirPods Pro: £40 off, down to £199

• Fitbit fitness trackers: 45% discount on RRP

• Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: 20% saving to £199

• Echo Show: £40 discount, now £59.99