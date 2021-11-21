Pocket-lint es compatible con sus lectores. Cuando compra a través de enlaces en nuestro sitio, podemos ganar una comisión de afiliado. Aprende más

La oferta de Microsoft 365 y McAfee podría ahorrarle £ 135 en esta suscripción

Esta página ha sido traducida usando inteligencia artificial y aprendizaje automático.

(Pocket-lint) - Las rebajas del Black Friday ya están en marcha, con ofertas que aparecen en todo tipo de artículos, incluida esta oferta en una suscripción a Microsoft 365 y McAfee.

Esta oferta incluye McAfee Total Protection 2022, por lo que este podría ser todo el software que necesita.

Familia Microsoft 365: ahorre 73%

Microsoft 365 para hasta 6 usuarios, lo que brinda acceso a aplicaciones de Office en múltiples dispositivos y McAfee Total Protection. Ahora £ 48.99.

For a limited time you can get a reduced subscription to Microsoft 365, giving access for up to 6 users across multiple devices and ensuring you always have access to the latest apps from Microsoft - like Word and Excel. This is for 15 months of access.

This is bundled in with McAfee Total Protection for 12 months, giving you virus and malware protection, as well as offering a password manager for complete protection for your devices.

It's only available until the end of the day, however, so if you want it, you'll have to be quick.

Escrito por Chris Hall. Publicado originalmente el 21 Noviembre 2021.
