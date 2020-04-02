Esta página ha sido traducida usando inteligencia artificial y aprendizaje automático.

Facebook has officially announced that its native desktop Messenger app for Mac and Windows is available globally, and anyone can now download and install it.

Unsurprisingly, Facebook has announced that over March, it saw a 100-percent increase in the number of people using Messenger. It's not quite the astronomical growth seen by Zoom, but it's still a huge number of extra people using the service.

The app features all the popular elements of using Messenger on your smartphone, or in browser, including dark mode, video calling, notifications and text chatting.

Installing the app is really simple, all you need to do to install it is go to the Mac App Store for Mac, or head on over to the Windows store to download it for PC.

Once you launch the app for the first time it'll ask you to sign in, at which point you can either 'Log in with Facebook' or use your email or phone number.

If you choose the Facebook option, it'll whisk you off to a browser, where your Facebook login details are likely already saved. If not, you'll need to log into your Facebook account, and then click to confirm that you want to log in to the app.

At this point, you'll be taken back to the desktop app, where you might have to wait a few seconds for your conversations to load up as it downloads the data.

Pretty much anything your mobile or browser app does. You can switch notifications on or off to receive alerts on your desktop when you get new messages. You can also adjust the theme of the app to enable dark mode, and change the default skin tone of your emoji.

Features-wise, you can, obviously, continue messaging friends and family as normal. Any Facebook friends are automatically contactable through the app, you don't need to input any contact details manually for anyone you know on Facebook already.

Any chats, including their settings and any files, GIFs and images are downloaded and sync automatically. So, if you have a particular group chat muted because it's just too busy and distracting, that group chat will be muted in the desktop app without you needing to mute it again.

Of course, you can video chat too. One-on-one and group video calls are available to use on desktop as they would be on any other version of Messenger.