Esta página ha sido traducida usando inteligencia artificial y aprendizaje automático.

Indoor exercise options are surging right now. Everyone is stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, and they're looking for a way to let out some energy and remain in shape. If that's you, then perhaps consider trying the Peloton app. It's now available for Android TV.

Those of you who already use Peloton's mobile app will likely realise that this means you no longer have to stream the app from your phone to a TV over Chromecast if you want to get the full Peloton experience on the big screen. Keep in mind Peloton recently launched Peloton apps for the Apple Watch, Fire TV, and Chromecast support for iOS. Now, Peloton is available for Android TV users via Google Play Store.

Peloton also extended Peloton's membership to a free 90-day trial. You can use this app for not just accessing live and on-demand cycling classes, but also guided workouts for yoga, meditation, HIIT, walking, running, and weight training.

For more about how the Peloton app works, check out our guide here. If you'd like to find more COVID-19-inspired deals on workout and yoga apps as well as other stay-at-home deals, we have a round-up of those too here.