Recursos en línea gratuitos para la escuela en casa: ¡consulte este horario diario!

9am - PE with Joe Wicks https://youtu.be/6v-a_dpwhro

10am - Maths with Carol Vorderman www.themathsfactor.com

11am - A free audiobook story to listen to each day from David Walliams https://www.worldofdavidwalliams.com/elevenses/

12pm - Lunch (cooking with Jamie Oliver) https://www.jamieoliver.com/features/category/get-kids-cooking/

1pm - Music with Myleene Klass https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQh2wgJ5tOrixYBn6jFXsXQ

1pm - Dance with Darcey Bussel https://twitter.com/diversedancemix/status/1241098264373592065

2pm - History with Dan Snow (free for 30-days) https://tv.historyhit.com/signup/package

4pm - Home Economics with Theo Michaels (Mon/Wed/Fri) https://www.instagram.com/theocooksNon-daily events include:

Science with Professor Brian Cox, Robin Ince & Guests https://cosmicshambles.com/stayathome/upcoming-schedule

9am Wednesday 25 March - Geography with Steve Backshall https://twitter.com/SteveBackshall/status/1242058846941712385

For your older kids, here are 50 free revision resources for 11+, GCSEs and A-Levels:

http://www.eparenting.co.uk/education/50_free_revision_resources_for_gcse_a_level_11_plus_and_sats.php