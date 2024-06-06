Key Takeaways Epic Games offers Marvel's Midnight Suns for free until June 13 at 9 a.m.

The game failed to capture Marvel's wider audience due to its card-based combat system.

Marvel's Midnight Suns has gained positive reviews and offers unique hero customization and relationships in gameplay.

Every week Epic Games gives away one or two games to anyone who claims them, and this week the cult-classic Marvel's Midnight Suns is up for grabs. You have until June 13 at 9 a.m to add it to your Epic Games library.

The Epic Games store launched as a competitor to Steam's dominance as the primary PC storefront. Despite launching with many critical features missing, such as a cart, Epic has refused to abandon its efforts. To entice PC players to use its store, it has employed a number of tactics, such as purchasing PC exclusivity and the more friendly option of giving away games every week.

Free Epic Game this week

Marvel's Midnight Suns

Launching in December of 2022, Marvel's Midnight Suns failed to appeal to the wider Marvel audience it was intended for. Developed by Firaxis Games, the team most famous for the recent X-COM titles, Marvel's Midnight Suns builds on that tactical RPG formula. Instead of soldiers fighting aliens, your team consists of iconic Marvel heroes like Wolverine, Spide-Man, and Iron Man.

What rubbed people the wrong way during the game's marketing was the emphasis on cards. Combat is determined by which ability cards you draw, limiting your options but incentivizing intelligent strategy and deck-building. Card systems in games tend to appeal to a small percentage of players, so a large section of the audience didn't give the game a chance upon release.

Years later, positive word of mouth from critics and players has somewhat revived the image of Marvel's Midnight Suns. The story allows you to create your own custom hero to fight alongside the larger-than-life superheroes, but also form relationships. Between the turn-based tactical missions, players explore a hub where you can talk, train, and give gifts to all the heroes to improve their skills in battle.

While Marvel's Midnight Suns isn't the normal action game you would think of, it is far more engaging and exciting than it's initial reception would lead you to believe. For the low cost of free, I highly recommend you at least add Marvel's Midnight Suns to your Epic Games library while it's free so you can give it a shot when you feel the itch for a darker take on the Marvel universe.