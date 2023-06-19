As the number of weeks until Samsung's next Unpacked event gets lower, leaks are bound to increase and - with the latest set of images - it appears we now know virtually everything we need to know about the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (at least from a design perspective).

Promotional material and a vast collection of official high-resolution Samsung renders have leaked, leaving almost nothing to the imagination.

Rumours have suggested that Samsung is replacing last year's 'Pro' model with the 'Classic' version, which will see the return of the rotating dial, and the leaked renders seemingly confirm those rumours.

3 Images

Close

The standard Galaxy Watch 6 - pictured above - is said to come in three colours: black, beige and silver, each with a matching silicone strap that features a large single-button release mechanism for far easier band switching.

These pics - leaked by WinFuture - also reveal that the standard Galaxy Watch will come with Sapphire Crystal over the display as standard, making the entry-level version as durable as the more expensive 'Classic' model.

As in previous years, there are two sizes of watch: 40mm and 44mm, ensuring there will be a Galaxy Watch for everyone, regardless of wrist size, and both are said to come with slightly larger OLED displays, pushing closer to the edges and reducing the thickness of the bezel. Otherwise, the design looks very similar to the Galaxy Watch 5 with its flat glass, sleek sides, simple shaping and two physical buttons on the right edge.

In an unexpected move there's also going two different sizes of Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: 43mm and 47mm.

3 Images

Close

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, as mentioned, features a slightly different design and has a raised, ridged bezel which also rotates to act as a physical control for elements of the software interface on the watch.

From the images we can also see that Samsung is planning to combine leather and silicone to offer a watch strap that looks formal, but is capable of dealing with sweaty workouts.

Adding to the picture, EvLeaks posted images of marketing material - one of those used at the top of this article - but sadly those images aren't available to view in the original tweet, but were re-uploaded to Twitter by @fabrizio_degni in a later tweet.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Watch 6 series in July, during its summer Unpacked event, alongside its new range of folding smartphones: Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. It's claimed we'll see the Exynos W930 chipset inside the watches, alongside LTE support and all watches are expected to be waterproof up to 5ATM (50 metres). Exactly how much of this information is accurate is yet to be seen, but don't have to wait too long to find out.