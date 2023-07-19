Dedicated to sustainable electric mobility solutions, Enel X Way has made a global impact. The company manages over 500,000 charging ports worldwide and over 185,000 in North America.

While Enel X Way has had great success with public stations like the JuicePedestal and the JuicePump, Enel X Way's flagship home charging station, the JuiceBox, has been recognized by media such as CNET, Car and Driver, Road & Track, and others.

The flagship product for home electric vehicle (EV) charging comes in several variants. Let's explore them to determine which one is best suited for you.

JuiceBox 40

The JuiceBox 40 is a fast, high-performance charging station for home use. The 40 model is the company's bestseller due to its various helpful features, reliability, and exceptional functionality.

This Level 2 charger utilizes the J1772 standard, making it suitable for all EVs available. Furthermore, Tesla users can charge their vehicles via their JuiceBox 40 using an adapter. All EV owners will enjoy the convenience of excellent charging speeds since the charging station can be seven times faster than regular solutions.

The JuiceBox 40 is easy to use in all regards. The station has a mounting bracket with a quick-release mechanism, as well as a cable management solution for seamless daily use. Better yet, the charging station is Wi-Fi enabled, allowing it to connect to the Enel X Way app.

The advanced connectivity allows users to schedule their charging station and monitor its performance from their mobile devices. Plus, the app will notify the owner once the vehicle reaches full charge. Daily routines can also be programmed using the app.

The JuiceBox 40 can also be set up to work with smart speakers like Amazon Alexa. This functionality makes the charging station even easier for everyday use.

Regarding installation, the station will prove flexible and straightforward to set up. It's compatible with NEMA 14-50 and 6-50 outlets via an input whip or a 240-volt plug. If the specialized outlets aren't present in the home, the service of a licensed electrician will be needed.

The JuiceBox 40 is rated for indoor and outdoor use. The fully weatherproofed charging station will be entirely secure outside, while the dust-proof casing will keep it clean and functional in enclosed spaces.

JuiceBox 48

Building upon the 40 model in terms of power output, the JuiceBox 48 provides unparalleled charging capabilities. This EV charger is primarily intended for vehicles with massive battery packs and high acceptance rates.

While the JuiceBox 48 is designed to perform exceptionally well at a 48-ampere output, its settings are adjustable to accommodate lower amperage, down to 16 amperes. In all cases, the result will be fast, cost-effective, and reliable charging action that will satisfy the needs of every user.

Like the JuiceBox 40, this model is ready for use with the Enel X Way app and connects seamlessly to Wi-Fi. This enables the charging station to use all of the advantages of the Wi-Fi connection, including smart scheduling, device monitoring, notifications, and reminders.

The JuiceBox 48 can also be voice-controlled by connecting the station to Amazon Alexa or Amazon Echo.

JuiceBox 32

The JuiceBox 32 is designed for use with electrical systems with a 40-ampere limitation. The Level 2 charging station is compatible with every EV model due to its J1772 connector. Tesla models can also hook up to the charger using the special Tesla adapter.

Convenient and reliable, the JuiceBox 32 is six times faster than a regular level 1 charger. In other words, the device will ensure EV owners don't have to wait too long before returning to the road.

As a staple of JuiceBox chargers, the 32 model is capable of seamless connectivity via Wi-Fi. Using the Enel X Way app, users can control the charging station in full, including programming the charging schedule, monitoring the charger remotely, and receiving notifications.

As with other JuiceBox models, the 32 comes with Amazon Alexa compatibility, allowing users to control their charging stations by voice.

The JuiceBox 32 can be installed via an input whip or a 240-volts NEMA 14-50 plug. Like other models, the charging station is perfectly suitable for outdoor and indoor use, depending on the owner's preference.

Providing Charging Solutions for the Future

The JuiceBox line of products allows users to charge their EV faster, smarter, and cleaner. These charging stations provide clean energy and are made with the user and the environment in mind.

With extensive connectivity options and unparalleled charging speeds, JuiceBox home EV chargers will be an excellent fit for every EV owner.