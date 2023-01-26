Everything we know so far about Emily in Paris Season 4.

There are so many great things about Emily in Paris, not least the absolutely incredible fashion highlights in every scene. Couple those mixed prints with the love triangles and great friendships, and you're onto a real winner.

With season 3 now released - and over for you if you're anything like us and you've already binged your way through to the end - we're turning our full attention to season 4.

Here's everything we’ve heard so far.

When is Emily in Paris season 4 out?

Netflix has announced season 4 is happening - it did that when it announced season 3 in January 2022. So far it's not announced a release date or timeline, not that we would expect that this early on.

Given most previous seasons have appeared around December of their respective years - except season 1 that arrived in October of 2020 - we would say December 2023 for season 4 would be a good date to pencil in. Nothing is confirmed for now though.

How and where to watch Emily in Paris season 4

Emily in Paris is a Netflix original, so you'll be needing that Netflix subscription to watch it when it does arrive.

With the previous three seasons, Netflix has dropped all episodes in one go rather than split it like it's done with Stranger Things and like it's going to do with 'You'. That said, it could be it changes it up for season 4. It did with 'You' after all.

How many episodes will be in Emily in Paris season 4?

Netflix hasn't announced the episode number for season 4 of Emily in Paris as yet.

The last three seasons have all had 10 episodes each so there's a good chance there will be 10 episodes in season 4 too.

Emily in Paris season 4 cast: Who to expect

We'd hope to see many of the favourite characters returning for season four, including Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) herself of course. It's not really a show without her after all.

We'd also expect to see Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Mindy (Ashley Park), Camille (Camille Razat), Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), Julien (Samuel Arnold) and Luc (Bruno Gouery).

Whether we will see Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) reappear as a season regular in season 4 isn't known yet. While he might have stormed out at the end of season 3, he is still involved with Gabriel in a work capacity, so we hope it's not the end of his chapter. It's also possible we will see some more of Camille's love interest Sofia (Melia Kreiling), as well as Sylie's ex-husband now husband again,Laurent (Arnaud Binard).

What is expected to happen in Emily in Paris season 4?

Given season three's final bombshell announcing Camille is pregnant, it's not looking like it's going to be plain sailing for Emily and Gabriel if they do end up actually getting together.

In an interview with Deadline, when asked how Camille, Gabriel and Emily might co-exist, the show's creator/executive producer, Darren Star, said: "That's a big question for us to think about in Season 4. I certainly have ideas, but I think they will. They are all involved in each other's lives, they are friends, they work together. They're all very much tied together. But I just think there were some big unforeseen complications here, especially for Emily. And perhaps Emily-Gabriel is not meant to be, at least in the immediate future."

When it comes to Alfie, Star said: "I don't think romantically he is in the picture. I don't think that makes Alfie out of the show. He certainly has a reason to be in Paris, and he's working with Gabriel. I feel like all of our characters are still connected, just in a more complicated way."

Elsewhere, we’re expecting to see more of Agence Grateau - though maybe without Julien - and Sylvie’s very exciting love life. Will her ex-husband Laurent stick around, especially after he announced he was in business with JVMA? On their relationship, Star told Deadline: "I think we are going to find out more about her [Syvie's] relationship with her husband [Laurent], and what keeps them together and what keeps them apart at the same time. And I think that will come to a head a bit more this season just because we're going to see them spending more time together."

We'd also like to see Mindy reunite with Benoît - and given they are going to be performing in the Eurovision together, who knows what could happen there. Star told Deadline "both will be in her life", referring to Nico and Benoît.

Whatever happens, we’re sure we will be on the edge of our seats watching episode after episode as quickly as possible. Nothing like a bit of sexual tension and super fashion to keep us hooked from start to finish.

Is there a trailer of Emily in Paris season 4?

Not yet no. It's a little early for that. The teaser for season 3 dropped in September 2022, followed by the trailer for season 3 in December 2022, so we don't expect a trailer until the latter part of 2023.

Where to catch up on previous seasons of Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris Season 1, 2 and 3 are available to watch on Netflix. You can watch all 30 episodes as many times as you like in anticipation of the next season.

Will there be a Season 5 of Emily in Paris?

We don't know yet. Netflix confirmed Emily in Paris had been renewed for a third and fourth season in January 2022 so there it's possible we will learn if a season 5 is on the cards sooner rather than later.

For now though, you still have at least another season of Emily and her fabulous style and complicated love life to look forward to.