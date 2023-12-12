Ember Travel Mug 2+ $160 $200 Save $40 This mug is so smart that you can control the temperature of your coffee without opening up your smartphone, and is now on sale at a $40 discount. $160 at Best Buy

I don't know about you, but my coffee is often cold by the time I actually have time to drink it, so having a smart mug to keep the contents hot can be super useful. On top of how annoying having to reheat the coffee in the microwave can be, it's doubly so because the mug often ends up having the same temperature as a volcano, while the liquid is barely warm. The Ember Travel Mug 2+, however, can save you trouble, and you can actually have your coffee hot. It also helps that this smart device is on sale right now.

Why the Ember Travel Mug 2+ is the perfect gift for your coffee-loving friend

One of the most useful features of the Ember Travel Mug 2+ is its ability to maintain your preferred drinking temperature. Whether you like your coffee piping hot or just warm, this mug allows you to set your preferred temperature from 120°F to 145°F, so you can enjoy your drink just the way you like it - from the first sip to the very last drop. This is especially useful for those rushed mornings when you don't have time to finish your coffee at home.

Perhaps the most notable feature about this mug, however, is that it integrates Apple's Find My app to locate it whenever you don't remember where you left it. As someone who often misplaces their belongings, this feature alone almost makes it worth the investment.

Plus, with an impressive battery life, it allows you to enjoy a hot beverage for up to three hours on a single charge or all day long with the included Charging Coaster 2, which recharges the mug wirelessly. The touch display allows you to increase or decrease the temperature on the go, and even lets you know when your drink is too hot to drink.

Cleaning the Ember Travel Mug 2+ is easy and hassle-free as it is IPX7 rated for full underwater submersion, making it easy to rinse, soak, and hand wash. With the Ember App, you can also remotely set your drinking temperature, save presets for all your favorite drinks, and personalize the display however you want it. So, whether you're working from home, at a picnic, or on a long drive, the Ember Travel Mug 2+ makes a great gift this holiday season, and we recommend you snag it while it's on sale.