Ember Mug 2 $104 $130 Save $26 This Ember Mug 2 holds 10 oz of liquid at exactly the temperature you want it to have for an hour and a half when you're on the go, or forever when it's on its base. You can even keep Santa's milk warm with this mug, which we're sure he'll appreciate. $104 at Amazon $105 at Best Buy

Listen, we know just how difficult it is to come up with gift ideas, especially at the last minute before the holidays land. So we have one idea for you that we think absolutely everyone will love — an Ember Mug 2. This is something that anyone and everyone will enjoy because we all enjoy a warm drink every day. Whether that's coffee, tea, or a hot cup of cocoa, it doesn't really matter at the end of the day. Now that it's on sale, it's an even better purchase for anyone in your life, and even for yourself.

Related One librarian's dream gift guide: Tech for the bookworms in your life From eReaders and headphones to label makers and smart lighting — our picks for the avid readers and audiobook fans on your list.

Why you'll love the Ember Mug 2

The Ember Mug 2 is a high-tech, temperature-controlled mug that allows you to enjoy your hot beverages at your desired temperature for extended periods. With a long-lasting battery life, you can enjoy your drinks for up to 1.5 hours on a single charge or all day long on the included coaster that doubles as a charger. The charging status indicator, a smart LED light on the front of the mug, turns solid green when fully charged, making it easy to keep track of your mug's battery status.

One of the most impressive features of the Ember Mug 2 is the ability to set your drink's temperature down to the exact degree. With a range of 120°F to 145°F, you can customize your drink's temperature to your heart's content. Plus, the Ember Mug 2's sensors detect liquid levels and temperature, turning on and off automatically to conserve power. While is does have some IP water resistance rating, IPX7 specifically, you should avoid putting it in the dishwasher.

Say goodbye to microwaving your coffee twice before you can even finish drinking it. With the Ember Mug 2, you can enjoy your hot beverages without compromise and without the need for a microwave or stove. It's perfect for anyone who likes to take their time with a hot cuppa and wants to savor it at the perfect temperature.