Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 $105 $140 Save $35 A warm cup of coffee in the morning, some hot chocolate in the afternoon, maybe some tea in the evening - the perfect holiday recipe. Especially if you have the Ember Mug 2 to keep everything warm for you so you never have to worry about drinking your coffee cold. With the Ember mug price dropping lower than it did on Black Friday, we're 100% sure this is the perfect stocking stuffer this holiday season. $105 at Amazon

There are two type of people in the world - those who gulp their coffee scalding hot and those who have to reheat it because by the time they've sat down to drink it, it's run cold. Well, the Ember Mug 2 will keep your beverage hot for long enough that you actually get to perform all the random chores you need before sitting down and enjoying your latte. Pocket-lint's slow sipper and coffee lover, Cam Bunton, wrote about how he couldn't live without his Ember Mug 2 during its Black Friday discount, but the Ember Mug 2 is now even cheaper than it was then, which is another sign to get this for your coffee or tea-loving friend this holiday season.

Why the Ember Mug 2 is worth your money this holiday season

The Ember Mug 2 makes for an excellent holiday gift for coffee or tea aficionados. This smart coffee mug is designed to keep your drink at the perfect temperature for hours, preventing it from going cold and making it unpalatable. With its extended battery life, the Ember Mug 2 can keep your drink hot for up to 80 minutes on a full charge or all day on its redesigned charging coaster. This makes it perfect for those who like to take their time sipping on their coffee or tea.

The Ember Mug 2 is also a great choice for anyone who's always on the go. Its self-heating technology ensures that you always have a steaming hot drink at your fingertips, no matter where you are. The cup intelligently senses when to turn on and off, entering sleep mode when empty or after 2 hours of inactivity, and waking up when it senses movement or liquid.

One of the most useful features of the Ember Mug 2 is its ability to pair with a smartphone app. With the Ember app, you can set the temperature, customize presets, and more. Moreover, the app is easy to use, and you can even set tea-steeping timers and change the LED color on the base of the mug. Plus, the mug functions just as well without the app, remembering your last-used temperature, so you can still enjoy your hot drink even if you are not so tech-savvy.

The Ember Mug 2 is scratch-resistant, IPX7 wateproof, and fully submersible up to 1 meter deep, making it easy to clean. However, it is essential to note that the mug can only be hand-washed. This should not pose a significant problem, given the mug's excellent functionality and the fact that it will keep your drink hot for extended periods.

Overall, the Ember Mug 2 is a perfect gift for anyone who loves a hot drink and likes to enjoy it at their own pace. This smart mug ensures that you never have to endure cold, unpalatable coffee or tea, making it an ideal gift this holiday season.