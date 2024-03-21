Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 $110 $140 Save $30 A warm cup of coffee in the morning, some hot chocolate in the afternoon, maybe some tea in the evening - the perfect holiday recipe. Especially if you have the Ember Mug 2 to keep everything warm for you so you never have to worry about drinking your coffee cold. At $20 off it's a marvelous deal. $110 at Amazon

Is there any more disappointing feeling than losing track of a cup of coffee and coming back to find it lukewarm and gross? A friend of mine has a rule that applies to both coffee and life: make it either hot or cold, because nothing good happens in between. If you want to preserve that poping hot cup all day, now's the time to pick up an Ember Mug 2, a stylish and effective drinking vessel that maintains temperature like a champ. Pocket-lint's coffee maven Cam Bunton wrote about how he couldn't live without his Ember Mug 2 during its Black Friday discount, and the current Amazon Spring Sale price is just a couple bucks more than it was then, still packing a $30 discount.

Why the Ember Mug 2 is worth your money

The idea of a "smart mug" might seem silly at first glance, but using the Ember 2 just once will change your mind. The internal heating element measures the contents and keeps them at a consistent temperature between 120°F - 145°F for up to 80 minutes on a single charge, or indefinitely if you rest the mug on its charging coaster. In general, a hot cup of coffee or tea drops to lukewarm in a mere 20 to 30 minutes, so if you're the sipping type you're almost never going to enjoy a full cup at the perfect temperature.

The Ember Mug has some other nice quality of life features, such as entering a power-saving sleep mode when it's empty and wake up when it senses liquid or movement. The free Ember app lets you customize your drinking experience, setting the target temperature and other metrics to your individual preference.

The mug also looks great. The design is minimal and elegant, and the brushed copper finish is eye-catching, Other finishes are also on sale at varying prices, including rose gold and stainless steel.

The app is intuitive and easy to use, letting you customize your Ember Mug 2 in big and small ways. You can program the LED ring on the mug's base to change its color, adjust presets, and even set a timer to tell you the right amount of time to steep a teabag. The mug does not have to be connected to a smartphone or Wi-Fi to work, however, and stores its last used temperature so it's great on the go.

The Ember Mug 2 doesn't just look great, it's also super durable. The mug's body is scratch-resistant, IPX7 wateproof, and fully submersible up to 1 meter deep, which makes it easy to clean. It is not dishwasher safe, however, so make sure you're always washing it by hand to keep it in tip-top shape.

The Ember Mug 2 is a great investment for beverage fiends and a perfect gift for people who love a hot drink and like to enjoy it at their own pace. And at $30 off, it's a steal.