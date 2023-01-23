Elon Musk says Twitter is adding a new subscription tier to get rid of ads for good.

Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk says that Twitter's ads are bad and that people will soon be able to get rid of them for good.

Musk has been making sweeping changes to the way Twitter works since he took over the company as part of a $44 billion buyout in 2022. Not all of those changes have been popular, but this latest one might split people even more.

According to Musk, "ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big." As a result, he says that the company will be "taking steps to address both in coming weeks."

The result, he says, will be a new higher-priced subscription tier that allows people to scroll through Twitter without seeing a single ad in their timeline.

Twitter currently offers its Twitter Blue subscription for $8 a month which is supposed to cut the number of ads people see by 50%. Musk hasn't yet said how much the new tier will be, but it will surely be a pricy option if he's confident that the money it brings in will be enough to cover the loss in advertising revenue.

Musk also tweeted to say that the company is "thinking hard" about offering some kind of creator fund that would incentivise people to produce content for the platform and entice more users to get involved.

Musk also recently announced that Twitter now makes it easier to bookmark tweets, while a new annual Twitter Blue subscription has also been launched. However, the recent decision to ban all third-party Twitter apps has not gone down well, leaving developers of apps like Tweetbot and Twitterrific out in the cold. Their long-time users are now left with no option other than to use the official Twitter app instead.