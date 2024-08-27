Key Takeaways The Elgato Stream Deck Mk.2 offers customizable buttons and features for streamers.

While otherwise impressive, its functionality outside streaming may not justify the cost.

The Mk.2 could be useful for streamers but may not be necessary for all users.

If you’ve spent any amount of time watching folks stream any content on Twitch or YouTube, you’ve probably heard a streamer make reference to their Stream Deck. The Stream Deck, not to be confused with the Steam Deck , is a sleek little device made by Elgato that allows for quick actions to be taken during a livestream. While there are others out there, Elgato's is almost certainly the most famous.

From the moment I laid eyes on the Elgato Stream Deck Mk. 2, I had just one question: Is it actually useful for anyone other than a streamer? It's an admittedly silly question to ask about a product with the word "stream" in the name, but there are many pieces of equipment streamers use that aren't exclusively useful for steaming. Even streaming software such as OBS can find use outside content creation. So why not the Stream Deck? I tried it out for myself.

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 The Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 is a fantastic gadget for streamers, but its bonuses don't entirely justify it for the average user. Pros Premium look and feel

Extremely useful for streaming

Very customizable Cons Difficult to justify outside of streaming

Occasional visual glitches

Absolute dust magnet $148 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy

Price, availability, and specs

Close

The Elgato Stream Deck Mk. 2 is available directly from Elgato and third-party retailers. It costs $150 and includes the device itself, a stand, and a USB-C cable.

Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 Brand Elgato Connectivity USB-C Color Black, White Weight 145g without stand/270g with stand Keypad 15 customizable LCD keys Compatible with Windows, macOS Package Includes Stream Deck, Stand, USB-C to USB-A Cable Size 4.6 x 3.3 x 1.0 in. (without stand) Expand

The Stream Deck's faceplate is black by default, but it can be replaced with a custom one to add a little more personality to the device.

The device features fifteen LCD buttons and each has a satisfying and silent click. The Stream Deck is compatible with Windows and macOS. Using the device requires the installation of Elgato's Stream Deck software.

What I liked about the Elgato Stream Deck Mk.2

There are a lot of customization options

If there were only one word I could use to describe the Elgato Stream Deck Mk. 2, it would be "customizable." This customization comes in many forms. You have a decision to make from the moment you open the box. The Stream Deck comes with a stand. Depending on which configuration suits your needs, you can either lay it flat on your desk or prop it up. I prefer the feel of laying it flat, but I also like the appearance of keeping it on its stand.

And that’s pretty much the final binary decision to make with the Stream Deck. Every other choice this device presents you with has several options behind it. The appeal of the Stream Deck is that each of its fifteen buttons can be customized in both look and function. The Stream Deck software comes with several default functions that can do basic tasks, such as launching an app or opening a website in your default browser.

The true functional appeal of Stream Deck lies in the library of plugins available on Elgato's website. These plugins have a vast range of uses. Some are really just useful for streaming, while others are useful for any number of tasks. I personally found great use of a Pomodoro clock widget on it, alongside a day countdown and even a magic eight-ball. For Slack users, there’s a plugin for opening specific channels, chats, and even pausing your notifications.

The look of your Stream Deck can be as interesting or as boring as you want it to be.

Of course, it wouldn't be fair to look at this gadget without covering its functionality for livestreaming. I've streamed in the past, so I fired up OBS and tinkered around. While the Stream Deck is not essential for anyone with streaming aspirations, it makes things very simple. Having quick, customizable buttons for changing scenes, ending your stream, or muting your microphone makes streaming a much simpler process.

That customization factor I mentioned shows its usefulness with the various functions you can map onto the Stream Deck's buttons. For each button, you can make the actual look of the button a custom image and give each button custom text. The look of your Stream Deck can be as interesting or as boring as you want it to be.

All of these factors come together to make a very nifty gadget for all users, and especially for streamers. Some of this functionality is very convenient to have simply mapped to a bright LCD button sitting on your peripheral.

What I didn't like about the Elgato Stream Deck Mk.2

Just because you can doesn't mean you should

In the time that I've been using the Stream Deck, there’s been one persistent issue at the back of my mind: do I actually need this? Realistically, there's nothing the Stream Deck can do that I can't accomplish with either my keyboard or a cheaper macro keyboard. Yes, shortcuts for certain functions and apps are helpful, especially when you can customize the look of each button for those shortcuts -- but that doesn’t necessarily make the Stream Deck a must-have gadget.

Realistically, there's nothing the Stream Deck can accomplish that I can't accomplish with either my keyboard or a much cheaper macro keyboard.

The Stream Deck comes with a default layout set up to get you started using the device. This layout includes a folder for opening apps and a folder for opening links. As interesting as this function is, it’s not impressive. Why would I reach over to my Stream Deck to do something I can accomplish in a few keystrokes? The Stream Deck can be given a button for taking screenshots. But the question remains: why would I reach over to the Stream Deck rather than just pushing Shift + Command + 4 on my Mac or the Print Screen key on a Windows machine?

The same goes for its Slack features. Why have something on my Stream Deck for a task that takes less than 10 seconds with a mouse? A Pomodoro timer widget on my Stream Deck is nice, but I could have one on my computer or my phone. My biggest issue with the Stream Deck is that just about everything it does can be done more simply with a mouse or with keyboard shortcuts.

The only real area it shines as a great solution is in the realm of streaming, which isn't exactly a negative. That said, having the ability to control certain stream functions on the Stream Deck isn't necessary. It's nice, but not necessary.

Should you buy an Elgato Stream Deck Mk.2?

To stream, or not to stream? That is the question

Purchasing a Stream Deck is a simple decision that comes down to two questions. Do you stream or plan on streaming? A Stream Deck probably isn't worth your money if your answer is no. If your answer is yes, do you feel like your streams would flow better with a Stream Deck? Do you feel like it would make your life easier? If you can answer yes to one or both of those questions, then the Stream Deck might be worth your money.

If you're conflicted, you can always try out the Stream Deck Mobile app, which allows you to implement similar functionality from your phone. If you use the app and feel like the tactile buttons and convenience would truly benefit you, then the Stream Deck is absolutely worth it.

But, if you don’t stream or don't really have a pressing need for a Stream Deck, the purchase is not worth your money unless you want a $150 gadget that will muster a "neat" out of you every once in a while.