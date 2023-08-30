Amazon/Pocket-lint SHOKZ OpenRun $100 $130 Save $30 Save $30 on what our Pocket-lint's audio expert called, "some of the best bone conduction headphones you can buy right now." $100 at Amazon

Whether you're practicing for a marathon or just starting off on your Couch to 5K journey, having a pair of bone conduction headphones can help you stay both motivated and aware, offering quality sound and an open, lightweight structure. So runners who are looking to up their game should consider this awesome deal at Amazon right now because the Shokz OpenRun bone conduction headphones just dropped by 23 per cent, meaning you can score them for only $99.

Why the Shokz OpenRun bone conduction headphones are worth your money

Coming in four colours, the Shokz OpenRun headphones offer two sizes - mini and standard. Plus, they’re designed with a featherweight frame weighing only 26g, so you can enjoy your running experience without feeling like you’re carrying a full-size pair of headphones.

You'll get up to eight hours of playback time on a single charge, and if you forget to charge them, no worries. A quick ten-minute charge gets you 90 minutes of playback, so you can still go about your day.

In addition, you'll get IP67 waterproofing, so you can enjoy your run rain or shine (we do not recommend swimming with them as an FYI). And with the PremiumPitch2.0+, the headphones promise top-notch audio whenever you decide to listen.

In fact, when Pocket-lint's audio expert reviewed the Shokz OpenRun, we dubbed them as, “some of the best bone conduction headphones you can buy right now.” Using them across an array of different listening, we particularly liked the clarity of the headphones, despite that like many bone conduction headphones, Shokz didn't produce too much bass, but instead, "prioritise clarity and detail" which "make for enjoyable headphones to use across a range of music, listening to podcasts and audiobooks and taking calls."

At only $99, we expect this deal to only stick around through the end of the day. Be sure to add it to your cart before then to save $30 on this handy running accessory.