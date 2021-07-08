Key Takeaways Tesla is working on an affordable crossover, codenamed "Redwood," set to be released in late 2025.

Honda is releasing the Prologue electric SUV in early 2024, offering sporty driving and various trims.

Many other automakers, including Acura, Chevrolet, Mercedes, Volvo, and Jeep, are planning to release electric models in the next few years.

Electric vehicles are clearly here to stay, and making waves as the transition away from combustion vehicles hits milestones. In 2023, the fully electric Tesla Model Y was the best-selling vehicle in the world. The electric effect is now in full force, with established brands committed to offering a wider range of pure electric cars in the near future. From California to the UK, lawmakers are enacting deadlines to halt the sales of combustion vehicles by 2035 and beyond. Prices are falling, models are diversifying, and it's all going hand-in-hand with increased investment and roll-out of charging networks.

But what electric cars are coming? Let's take a closer look at what you can expect to see hitting the roads in the next few years.

Tesla 'Redwood' Crossover

Tesla

Elon Musk confirmed during Tesla's Q4 2023 earnings call that the automaker is indeed working on its next model. Purported to be the holy grail of an affordable crossover that Tesla initially set out to make. Dubbed project "Redwood," Tesla hopes to release this new model sometime in late 2025. That being said, Musk's timelines have a way of slipping.

Honda Prologue

Honda

The Honda Prologue is an upcoming all-electric SUV by Honda. Promising a sporty driving experience, the Prologue is set to arrive in early 2024, with Honda offering the SUV in a variety of trims encompassing two-wheel and all-wheel drive formats.

Honda '0 Series' Concept

Honda

Honda unveiled its '0 Series' concept cars at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. The company is calling them the Saloon and Space Hub, one a futuristic looking sedan and the other a minivan. Honda expects to sell production variants of the two vehicles in the United States by 2026.

Acura ZDX

Acura

The Acura ZDX will be the first all-electric Acura model. The Honda-owned brand says the SUV will offer the SUV in both standard and sport models. It's also promising a range of 325 miles. Although Acura's goal is to start delivering the ZDX in 2024, reservations aren't open yet.

Chevrolet Corvette Electric

GM

Not much is known about the electric Corvette, but Chevrolet has promised it would arrive after the release of other electrified hybrid models. This fully electric Corvette will use GM's Ultium battery platform and is expected to launch in 2025.

Lucid Gravity

Lucid

Following the successful launch of the Air, Lucid has set its sights on the SUV market, with the announcement of Gravity. The Gravity will come with an optional third row to seat a total of seven passengers, though EV enthusiasts will recall Tesla doing the same on the Model Y before quickly abandoning the configuration. The Lucid Gravity is set to arrive in late 2024, though orders are still not officially open. Details are still thin on the ground, but we have no doubts that this will be an exciting one.

Volvo EX90

Volvo

Volvo announced the EX90 on Nov. 9, 2023. The automaker's new flagship electric car will be loaded with sensors with the aim of making it the safest car on the road. The seven-seater also houses just about every other gadget under the sun, including the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform and Nvidia Drive. It even uses Unreal Engine to drive the onscreen visuals. Reservations are now open for the EX90 with delivery "in 2024."

Mercedes Concept EQG

Mercedes

It's just a concept, but strip off some of the decorative lighting, and you're looking at an electric G-Class. You can expect it to have all the luxury (and price) the G-Class is known for, as well as a comprehensive powerpack to drive the thing.

Mercedes-Benz EQXX

Mercedes

Mercedes unveiled the EQXX at the start of 2022, promising a 1,000km range. That's thanks to a huge battery -- over 100kWh -- but Mercedes claims this battery is 30% lighter and 50% smaller than the unit in the Mercedes EQS. That, and an aerodynamic design, is leading the way to better efficiency.

RAM 1500 Electric

Dodge

The RAM 1500 electric with a maximum towing capacity of 14,000 pounds and up to 500 miles of driving range is currently available for reservation. Delivery is currently set for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Dodge Charger Electric

Dodge

Dodge is promising an electric car by 2025. Not just any electric car, but an electric muscle car. The message is that electric motors mean performance, to keep Dodge drivers ahead of the rest. There's no hint as to the design, but we're expecting huge horsepower.

Bentley electric SUV

Bentley

A Bentley SUV, built on Audi's in-development Artemis platform, is expected by 2025. Little else is known about the vehicle, but it will be another high-luxury model for the most discerning customers.

Jeep Recon

Jeep

Jeep's EV plans include electrified versions of the Jeep Recon, Wagoneer S, and Avenger -- all supposedly launching sometime in 2024. There will be some regional variation, however, with some models specific to the US market.

Lotus Evija

Lotus

The Lotus Type 130 or Evija as it is called, is an all-electric hyper-car limited to just 130 models. Don't worry, you probably couldn't afford it anyway, but it will pave the way for future production cars from Lotus. The automaker has designed the Evija for maximum performance, with 2,000PS and a 70kWh battery that aims to give 250 miles of range. The car will also offer blistering acceleration, and while Lotus hasn't shared final figures, the Type 130 will hit 186mph in under 9 seconds. It will cost £2 million. Preorders are open now, with Lotus asking for a £250,000 deposit.

Mini Concept Aceman

Mini

The next car from Mini will likely be the Concept Aceman. It will drop the Concept part, however, and just become the Aceman, a slightly larger electric car hitting the roads in 2024. We're expecting an all-new interior with a new user interface.

Polestar 3

Polestar

Volvo-owned Polestar first unveiled its Polestar 3 SUV in 2022. The brand's cars have been well-received since launch. With 3, Polestar is promising 372 miles of range, which will likely make it popular. The company is expected to start deliveries of the Polestar 3s in the second quarter of 2024.

Polestar 5

Polestar

Another incoming car from Polestar is the Polestar 5. It's based on the Precept prototype and is a 650kW GT car. It will be all about performance, and it's already shown off its skills at Goodwood Festival of Speed.