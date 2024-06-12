Key Takeaways Electrify America aims to expand to 5,000 chargers by 2024, promoting convenience for EV drivers nationwide.

Focus on upgrading technology to improve charging speeds, user experience, and incorporate contactless payment options.

Electrify America plans to invest over $500 million in infrastructure development, technological research, and customer support for 2024.

Electrify America, a subsidiary of Volkswagen Group of America, continues to lead the expansion of the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the United States. As the demand for electric vehicles increases, the company’s 2024 plans and strategies are pivotal for ensuring EV drivers have access to reliable and efficient charging services. Here's a good look at what to expect Electrify America’s goals, strategies, timeline, and investments throughout 2024 and beyond.

Electrify America's Current Goals

Electrify America's primary goal for 2024 is to enhance the accessibility and reliability of its EV charging network. By the end of the year, the company aims to expand its network to 5,000 chargers, marking a significant milestone in its efforts to support the growing number of electric vehicles on the road.

Additionally, the company will open larger charging stations and further integrate its Plug & Charge payment technology. This expansion is part of a broader vision to create the largest EV charging network in the United States, providing convenient charging options and DC fast charger infrastructure for all EV drivers.

To achieve this,the company plans to focus on several key areas:

Coverage Expansion : Increasing the number of charging stations in both urban and rural areas to ensure comprehensive coverage. This includes adding stations in 150 new metropolitan markets and on key highways to support long-distance travel.

: Increasing the number of charging stations in both urban and rural areas to ensure comprehensive coverage. This includes adding stations in 150 new metropolitan markets and on key highways to support long-distance travel. Technology Advancement : Upgrading existing chargers to provide faster charging speeds and incorporating new technologies to improve user experience. The deployment of ultra-fast 350 kW chargers, capable of delivering up to 20 miles of range per minute, is a key focus.

: Upgrading existing chargers to provide faster charging speeds and incorporating new technologies to improve user experience. The deployment of ultra-fast 350 kW chargers, capable of delivering up to 20 miles of range per minute, is a key focus. Customer Accessibility: Enhancing the user interface of their charging stations and mobile apps to make the charging process simpler and more intuitive. This includes the introduction of contactless payment options and a more streamlined app experience.

Electrify America's Strategy

Starting in 2017, Electrify America began rolling out a ten-year plan to invest $2 billion in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, access, and education programs in the US. Breaking this down into terms for 2024, Electrify America’s strategy is centered around three main pillars: network expansion, technological innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Network Expansion

The company plans to strategically place new EV charging stations along major highways and in metropolitan areas. By doing so, Electrify America aims to reduce range anxiety for EV drivers and promote long-distance travel. The expansion will also include the addition of charging stations in underserved areas to ensure equitable access to EV charging infrastructure. By the end of 2024, the company plans to have a presence in 46 states, significantly increasing its network footprint.

Technological Innovation

Electrify America is investing heavily in advanced charging technologies. This includes deploying high-powered 350 kW chargers that can deliver up to 20 miles of range per minute of charging, significantly reducing wait times for drivers. Additionally, the company is exploring wireless charging solutions and energy storage systems to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of its charging network. Future technology pilots include the integration of solar canopies and battery storage systems to support grid resilience and sustainability.

Customer Satisfaction

To improve the customer experience, Electrify America is focusing on making its services more user-friendly. This involves simplifying the payment process, enhancing the functionality of its mobile app, and offering EV charging subscriptions for frequent users. The company is also committed to providing 24/7 customer support to assist with any issues that may arise at their charging stations. Enhanced customer support includes a dedicated helpline and on-site assistance services in high-traffic locations.

What is the timeline?

2023 was a big year for Electrify America which made significant strides in expanding and enhancing its EV charging network. The company increased its total number of chargers to over 4,000 and saw customer charging sessions rise dramatically from 5.3 million in 2022 to 10.9 million, reflecting a 106% year-over-year increase. The network grew to over 900 stations across 47 US states, the District of Columbia, and six Canadian provinces, with new expansions into Hawaii and North Dakota for the first time. Additionally, Electrify America upgraded over 680 under-performing legacy chargers to its next-generation models, ensuring a more reliable and efficient charging experience for EV drivers.

So what is in the works for this year? Electrify America has outlined a detailed timeline for its 2024 initiatives, ensuring that each phase of the plan is executed efficiently and effectively.

Q1 2024: Begin the installation of new charging stations in strategic locations identified through market analysis and customer feedback. Early installations focus on the Midwest and Southeast regions.

Q2 2024: Upgrade existing chargers with the latest technology to improve charging speeds and reliability. This phase will also see the rollout of new software updates to enhance station usability.

Q3 2024: Launch new features on the Electrify America mobile app to enhance user experience and introduce EV charging subscription plans. These subscriptions aim to offer cost savings and additional perks for frequent users.

Q4 2024: Complete the installation of 5,000 chargers nationwide and assess the performance of new technologies and customer satisfaction levels. This final phase includes comprehensive testing and feedback collection to inform future improvements.

Investment

Electrify America’s investment in its EV charging network for 2024 is substantial. The company has allocated over $500 million to support its expansion and technological advancement goals.

This investment will be used to:

Infrastructure Development : Construct new charging stations and upgrade existing ones to ensure they meet the highest standards of performance and reliability.

: Construct new charging stations and upgrade existing ones to ensure they meet the highest standards of performance and reliability. Technological Research : Invest in research and development of new charging technologies, such as wireless charging and energy storage systems.

: Invest in research and development of new charging technologies, such as wireless charging and energy storage systems. Customer Support: Enhance customer service capabilities, including expanding 24/7 support and developing educational programs to help new EV owners understand how to use the charging network effectively.

Raising Capital

To support these ambitious plans, Electrify America has been actively involved in raising capital. The company leverages various funding sources, including private investments, government grants, and partnerships with automotive manufacturers. By diversifying its capital sources, Electrify America is trying to ensure a steady flow of funds necessary to maintain and expand its EV charging network.

Landing Contracts and NEVI Projects

Electrify America is also focusing on securing contracts that align with federal and state initiatives aimed at promoting electric vehicle adoption. One significant avenue is through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, which provides funding for the deployment of EV charging infrastructure. By participating in NEVI projects, Electrify America not only secures financial support but also contributes to the national goal of creating a robust and accessible EV charging network.

Some notable projects include:

Awarded four NEVI projects in 2023: one in Colorado and three in Pennsylvania.

Opened its first indoor charging station in San Francisco in February 2024 with 20 DC fast chargers and amenities like temperature-controlled lounges, vending machines, restrooms, and wifi.

In 2024, EA has won six NEVI projects: one in Pennsylvania, four in Colorado, and one in Virginia.

Power Up

Electrify America's ambitious plans for 2024 demonstrate a strong commitment to making EV charging more accessible, reliable, and efficient for all drivers. With a goal to expand its network, Electrify America is working to alleviate range anxiety and promote long-distance travel for electric vehicle owners.

For current electric vehicle owners, this means more convenient and faster charging options across a wider geographic area. For general consumers and potential EV buyers, Electrify America's efforts signal a growing infrastructure that supports the transition to electric vehicles, making it a viable and practical choice.

Whether you're already driving an electric vehicle or considering making the switch, Electrify America's 2024 plans represent a significant step forward in creating a dependable EV charging network that meets the needs of all users.