This has been a banner year for gaming, one that will likely be remembered with similar fondness to the halcyon year of 2007 - the hits just haven't stopped coming.

Now it's come time for the 20th annual Pocket-lint Awards, where we celebrate the very best of the best products across 20 categories representing most of the tech world.

With a limit of just six titles for the shortlist, all of them reviewed by our team in the last 12 months, it's been extremely challenging to narrow things down, but here are the shortlisted nominees for Game of the Year 2023:

Click on any of those titles to read our original (glowing) review in full, but we thought we should remind you of why each has made our list with some summaries, which you'll find below.

Baldur's Gate 3

Larian Studios

A role-playing game that revives both a beloved franchise and the age-old dream of a truly reactive world, Baldur's Gate 3 is a terrific success. Its tightly wound story adapts and reacts to your every choice, as does its cast of vivid characters, and great tactical combat makes its action a thrill, too.

The fact that it does all of that while looking superb and having a voice cast that simply excels makes this a bit of a dream come true for Dungeons & Dragons fans.

Dead Space

EA

Horror games should all aspire to this level of atmosphere - the Dead Space remake is an unbelievable bit of work, updating the hulking spaceship USG Ishimura to once again be a simply terrifying labyrinth to sneak through.

With audio that feels simply out of this world using a good headset, and that same crunchy, booming gunplay, it's one of the best faithful remakes ever, and a must-play for anyone looking to get scared. It also sets a new standard for how to update a classic game without losing any of its soul.

Final Fantasy 16

An epic in every sense of the word, the most recent mainline Final Fantasy game tells a ravishing story of longing and rebellion, led by the brooding Clive Rosfield as he seeks to upset the world order and rid the world of Valisthea of its towering, oppressive mother crystals.

It's melodramatic in all the right ways, has a stunning soundtrack, and some truly memorable boss fights to pair with its newly action-packed hack-and-slash combat. We were hugely emotionally invested by the end of this thrilling journey.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo / Pocket-lint

Is anyone doing it like Nintendo right now? Its hit rate is astronomically impressive, and Tears of the Kingdom is the second time a Zelda game has managed to blow away game designers the world over on the Switch's ageing hardware.

This unbelievable expansion of the ideas presented in Breath of the Wild basically redefines the idea of player freedom, making for unbelievably memorable moments and a world that begs to be explored. It pushes the Switch to its limit to offer up some unbelievable sights and concludes with a sense of real majesty.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Polished to a sheen, Insomniac's latest Spider-Man game is a beautiful example of what an expert studio can do when it's had time to really bed in with both a series and some hardware, pushing the PS5 to some wonderful heights.

Its story flits between Peter Parker and Miles Morales' messy, villain-filled lives nicely, but it's the sheer joy of swinging around an expanded New York cleaning up crimes and side quests that really sees it grab players' imaginations. There are few feelings in gaming that can match that traversal.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Nintendo/ Pocket-lint

Mario's the mascot for a reason - this most recognisable of all videogame characters so rarely slips up, and Wonder is his latest star appearance. It's a fantastic 2D platformer that quietly updates huge swathes of how Nintendo builds a classic Mario game, all for the better.

Each and every stage holds a superb twist, the movement mechanics feel as good as they ever have, and it all looks and sounds simply amazing, making Wonder one you can't miss.

How the Pocket-lint Awards judging works

The winner for the Best Game category is decided by the Pocket-lint team, along with a panel of expert judges from publications across the industry. Following a rigorous scoring process, the Best Game winner for 2023 will be announced at an in-person event on 9 November 2023, along with the winners from the other 20 categories.

A Product of the Year winner will also be announced, chosen from the winners of the 21 categories and a winner of the EE Superfast Award will also be revealed at the event. On the night, we will be announcing the results on the Pocket-lint Twitter handle as they unfold and there will also be a feature detailing the winners once the Awards are over.