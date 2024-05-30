Key Takeaways Android now supports editing RCS texts in Messages during a 15-minute window.

Google Home updates include a new Android homescreen Favorites widget, and a new tile/complication for Wear OS.

Some Android features will have to wait, like instant hotspot and expanded digital car key support.

Google on Thursday announced several new Android features, most notably the ability to edit RCS texts in Messages after they've been sent. To trigger editing, you simply tap and hold on a text, then add or delete things at will. There is however a 15-minute time limit, so you'll have to be paying attention -- it's not clear whether this is a technical limitation or simply designed to deter gaslighting.

The other major focus of Google's updates is Google Home. If you're enrolled in the Public Preview version of the Home app, you can now add a Google Home Favorites widget to your homescreen, enabling one-tap control of some accessories like smart lights. With other devices, you'll simply get at-a-glance data and a shortcut to more extensive controls -- Google uses the example of dialing down temperature on a thermostat. You can also trigger automation routines using the widget.

Accordingly, there's a new Google Home Favorites tile/complication for Wear OS devices like the Pixel Watch 2. It's obviously more limited than the Android homescreen widget, but does support one-tap and slider controls. Speaking of Wear OS, people in the US and Germany can now use PayPal from the wearable version of Google Wallet.

Some of the announced changes are only rolling out in the near future. The biggest may be instant hotspot, which will let Android tablets and Chromebooks connect to an Android device with a single tap, skipping password entry. Another is the ability to rapidly change Google Meet devices by tapping a Cast icon. For that you'll only be able to choose between your phone, tablet, or computer web browser -- there's no pushing conversations to your TV or smart speaker.

You can also expect expanded support for Android digital car key. "Select" new Mini models now have the technology, and it should be coming soon to vehicles from Mercedes-Benz and EV maker Polestar.

If you're a fan of emoji, Google is planning to grow the Emoji Kitchen with more combination options, such as headphones and a disco ball. Anything you create via the Kitchen becomes a sticker you can share in conversations using Gboard.

Google hasn't provided specific details on how you can get the new features, or which devices are compatible. In some cases, though, the features should be available by updating their associated apps at the Google Play Store.