Key Takeaways Edifier's Stax Spirit S3 headphones provide great audio quality thanks to planar magnetic tech, but the lack of ANC may be a dealbreaker for some commuters.

Premium design and comfortable fit make the Edifier Stax Spirit S3 stand out in the market of over-ear headphones.

Exceptional battery life and solid connectivity options make these headphones a solid choice for audiophiles looking for high-quality sound.

And beyond a stunning design, these over-ear headphones' claim to fame is their planar magnetic tech inclusion, which promises higher fidelity and warmth with music playback -- though more on that later. However, where the competition talks a big game about being able to drown out the noise, even in the mid-range and budget space, Edifer's Stax Spirit S3 takes a gamble and doesn't include ANC (active noise-cancellation). Instead, the Stax Spirit S3 focuses on simply providing incredible wireless headphone audio quality. But is that enough to make a mark and earn a place on your head? I tried them to find the answer for myself -- read on for the full review.

Read on for our full review.

Recommended Edifier Stax Spirit S3 The Edifier Stax Spirit S3 are a premium set of over-ear headphones with one big gambit: a focus on sound quality over almost everything else. They utilize planar magnetic tech to achieve this, a true USP in an over-saturated market. With this singular vision comes compromise, and the main sacrifice is ANC, which for some will make them a no-go. Pros Terrific sound quality

Premium design

Comfortable fit Cons No audio over USB-C

No ANC

App is not intuitive $348 at Amazon

Price, availability and specs

The Edifier Stax Spirit S3 are available now from Amazon for $348 and only come in a black colorway. While they may only come in one color, I was happy to find that the headphones come with plenty of connectivity options. The Stax Spirit S3 boast a Bluetooth 5.2 connection, which I found to be rock solid and allows for multipoint connectivity -- which came in handy when switching from listening on my phone to my laptop.

Edifier Stax Spirit S3 Brand Edifier Battery Life 80 hours Material Metal, plastic Bluetooth 5.2 Noise Cancellation No Waterproof No Microphones Yes Weight 329g Colors Black Supported codecs Qualcomm® aptX™ Adaptive, Qualcomm® aptX™ HD, Qualcomm® aptX™, SBC Foldable Yes Charging type USB-C Multipoint Yes Compatbility Android, iOS Dimensions 208x110x255mm Battery charge time 2 hours Carrying case Yes Expand $348 at Amazon

If you have an Android device with a compatible Qualcomm chipset, you can take advantage of AptX support, which promises to enhance quality further. You can also connect over a standard 3.5mm to 3.5mm jack, which works equally well.

Across a two-week review period, I actually couldn't get the battery to die despite repeated usage.

Lastly, battery life was a standout feature. Across a two-week review period, I actually couldn't get the battery to die despite repeated usage. Edifier estimates battery life of 80 hours, which, based on my testing, seems more than achievable.

What I liked about the Edifier Stax Spirit S3

Nice fit and finish

Close

From the moment I opened the box, I immediately realized these were a premium set of headphones. With a metal band keeping its shape and leatherette over-ear cups, the Stax Spirit S3 feel every bit worth the substantial asking price. They are premium through and through.

Moving onto the fit, again, I can only say positive things. In the box you get two sets of cups, a leatherette and a softer cloth option. Both are pleasant, however, I found the fabric option was just a bit more comfortable.

I liked the look of the cans, too. They only come in black, which has its upsides and downsides. As someone who likes something both sleek and office appropriate, I didn't mind the black, but if you like something a bit more cheerful, these might not be the best aesthetic match. Finished in a high quality plastic with a tasteful gold logo, they aren't ostentatious in the way that some may prefer, but they offer more of a quiet luxury look.

Related 5 AirPods Max alternatives that are just as trendy Apple's AirPods Max are the over-ear headphones of the moment, but they're not the only sleek and powerful options.

Heavenly sounds

While you may not know it from their quiet luxury but familiar design, the Stax Spirit S3 actually aren't like a lot of other wireless headphones on the market. They feature a secret ingredient that makes all the difference: planar magnetic drivers.

Planar magnetic technology, while nothing new, is usually reserved for headphones that cost upwards of $800, so I thought there must be a catch.

To my (pleasant) surprise, there wasn't one at all.

These are among the most detailed, pleasantly powerful and energetic headphones I've tested, and listening to any genre of music is nothing short of a delight.

To my (pleasant) surprise, there was no catch. The headphones just sounded that good.

Playing a complex orchestral track, I could clearly hear every violin and whisper, and when I made the drastic switch to punk, I found it delivered a fun, warm bass signature that had plenty of oomph. Even tracks with more complex arrangements that have sounded muddy with other headphones I've tested came in with the upmost clarity.

What I didn't like about the Edifier Stax Spirit S3

No ANC is still a bummer

Along with including planar magnetic tech, Edifier made another interesting choice with the Stax Spirit S3 -- to forgo ANC. That means they lack a way to filter out the noise of the outside world. Which, as a commuter using public transport, means your music (no matter how great it sounds) has to compete with subway/ bus screeches, awkward morning chatter, traffic, and more. Take it from me, you'll hear everything, unless you crank the volume up -- which brings its own risks to your hearing.

So these are headphones that are perhaps best suited to specific circumstances, shining at home and when studying, for times when you have some quiet. It isn't to say that they are unusable when out and about, but if you value quiet, it's likely you'll find better options with proper noise-cancelling headphones.

App not worth the bother

Then, there's the app. It's standard for headphone companies to offer an app with Bluetooth audio devices, and usually they aren't great. Edifier doesn't do anything to challenge that assumption. While the app does allow you to monitor battery levels and update firmware, there's not much more you can do besides that.

Many other headphones offer a five-or-more band equalizer, but not here. There's no way to customize the sound profile of the Stax Spirit S3, which, given the focus on appealing to audiophiles, seems like something of an oversight.

Lastly, there is an odd oversight: although charging is over USB-C, there’s no audio over USB-C -- which, given the emphasis on versatility shown elsewhere, seems strange.

0:42 Related Why these $55 Bluetooth headphones beat my expectations The OneOdio A70 headphones connect in three ways, have a long battery life, and sound wonderful.

Should you buy the Edifier Stax Spirit S3?

With the Stax Spirit S3, Edifier has taken a clear gambit. Where the headphones can't compete with the rest of the competition, it's simply chosen not to. Instead, these headphones banked everything on one feature alone -- audio fidelity, licensing premium tech from Audeze that usually costs thousands.

The planar magnetic push has certainly paid off from a point of pure sonic quality. These are among the best headphones you can get without going to silly prices, and are still surprisingly well-rounded.

Recommended Edifier Stax Spirit S3 $348 at Amazon

Battery life is exceptional and the build quality leaves nothing to be desired. They look good, have a versatile array of connectivity options, and feature multipoint Bluetooth support. For a lot of people, they'll be a dream.

There's a planet-sized caveat -- which is the lack of ANC.

However, there's a planet-sized caveat -- which is the lack of ANC. If you're a commuter or someone who needs quiet, these will work, but they can't hold a candle to the competition, especially from the likes of Sony or Bose.