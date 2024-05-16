While robot vacuums may have initially started off as a novelty item, they have quickly become a staple in many households due to the way that they make cleaning easier for all involved.

But even the most sophisticated robot vacuum and mop can struggle with certain situations, especially when it comes to maintenance and cleaning power.

What is ECOVACS?

ECOVACS is a technology company with a 26-year history in smart home development. This company aims to make lives more convenient than ever before through the use of robotics and technology.

This can be seen in its range of robot vacuums and mops, as well as a variety of accessories and more.

The DEEBOT T30S

Excellent cleaning on any surface

ECOVACS

No matter how sophisticated the robot, the device needs to function as a vacuum and mop first. This is why ECOVACS’ DEEBOT T30S comes with 11,000 Pa of suction power. This puts the DEEBOT T30S at the very top of the robot vacuum industry for suction power, which allows for unparalleled cleaning capabilities.

Combine this with a unique duct design and an advanced motor, and you get exceptional cleaning capabilities not just on hard surfaces, but on carpets of all varieties as well.

On top of this, the DEEBOT T30S features a V-shaped brush and dual combs in order to effectively prevent snags and tangles from occurring within the machine. This ZeroTangle technology allows you to efficiently remove hair from the DEEBOT T30S without having to worry about any losses in performance.

The DEEBOT T30S’s cleaning prowess extends to mopping as well. Not only does the robot vacuum and mop feature dual mop heads, but it is actually capable of extending one of the pads out in order to clean in any situation.

This TruEdge technology allows the DEEBOT T30S to efficiently clean up to 1mm away from edges of just about any shape, be they corners, circles, or anything else you might imagine.

Pain-free maintenance

ECOVACS

The entire point of a robot vacuum and mop is to take the hassle out of having to mop and vacuum yourself, but many robot vacuums require so much maintenance that you might as well be doing the job yourself. With the DEEBOT T30S, this is a concern of the past.

The DEEBOT T30S comes with an all-in-one station that handles just about everything for you. It automatically empties itself, washes the mop heads with hot water, refills its tank, and uses hot air to dry the mop heads all for you. It even self-cleans in order to reduce your maintenance needs as much as possible.

On top of this, the station allows the DEEBOT T30S to automatically empty itself, and its large dust storage means that you won’t have to regularly empty out the dust trap, despite it the station being small enough to fit beneath your sink.

A vacuum as smart as you are

ECOVACS

In addition to this slew of features, the DEEBOT T30S is a fully compatible smart device. It is equipped with a range of different desktop widgets, and can even be controlled via smart hubs and smartwatches such as the Apple Watch.

This means that you are able to effortlessly control the DEEBOT T30S using voice commands, access information about what it is doing via your phone, and more. On top of this, the DEEBOT T30S comes with compatibility for a wide range of desktop widgets that you can have running on your phone to keep track of it at any given point in time.

For a simpler way to control the DEEBOT T30S, the robot also features foot touch controls. This allows you to effortlessly pause or start up the cleaning process from anywhere in your home without the need to grab an additional device or to bend down.

The DEEBOT T30S COMBO

ECOVACS

While robot vacuums and mops can take the pain out of having to manage a wide variety of different cleaning situations yourself, such as cleaning carpets and floors, they can’t handle every situation.

What about the bench tops, tables, couches, chairs, shelves, and more that you have in your home? A robot vacuum isn’t capable of cleaning those for you, which is where the DEEBOT T30S COMBO comes in.

A smarter way to clean your home

ECOVACS

Typically, if you wanted to clean these types of surfaces, you would need to pick up a separate vacuum cleaner. This would then require its own separate charging station, mounting setup, dust cleaning process, and more.

Alternatively, you could pick up the DEEBOT T30S COMBO. This includes everything that you get with the DEEBOT T30S, the same robot vacuum and mop, the same station to handle all the mundane maintenance tasks for you, but you also get an additional wireless vacuum and holder that connects onto the first.

As you might imagine, this handheld, wireless vacuum allows you to handle all of the situations mentioned earlier. It provides a way to effortlessly clean high places that your robot vacuum might not be able to reach, but what makes it truly exceptional is that it shares the station with the DEEBOT T30S.

This means that when you’re done with the handheld vacuum, all you have to do is put it back into its holder in order for the dust to automatically be cleared out into the same storage bag that the DEEBOT T30S uses.

On top of this, the handheld vacuum comes with a variety of different brushes that you can use for any situation, including a flat brush for soft surfaces and a crevice tool for cracks. It even comes with an extension hose in case you want to use it like a regular wireless vacuum.

Buy now, save big

The DEEBOT T30S and the DEEBOT T30S COMBO both launch on the 16th of May. You can pick up the DEEBOT T30S off of Amazon for only $999.99 and the DEEBOT T30S COMBO off of Amazon for only $1199.99 at any point after this date.

What makes this more exciting, however, is that ECOVACS is offering a huge discount throughout the launch period for both products. This comes in the form of a coupon on Amazon that lowers the price for the DEEBOT T30S down to $899.99 and the DEEBOT T30S COMBO down to $1049.99. That’s a saving of $100 and $150, respectively.

Make cleaning in your home easier than ever

As you can see, the DEEBOT T30S is an extremely powerful robot vacuum and mop that can handle just about any surface, whether it be hardwood floors, shaggy carpets, or anything in between.

On top of this, if you find yourself regularly needing to clean higher-up surfaces such as tables, couches, and more, then the DEEBOT T30S COMBO allows you to retain all the convenience that the DEEBOT T30S has to offer while also providing you the means to do so.

Better yet, the DEEBOT T30S and the DEEBOT T30S COMBO will be receiving a promotion during their launch period, meaning that whether you’re looking to upgrade your current setup or looking to pick up your very first robot vacuum and mop, then there’s never been a better time to do so.