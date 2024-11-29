This article is sponsored by ECOVACS. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Pocket-lint editorial staff.

This Black Friday, ECOVACS is set to transform the way we clean with incredible deals on its cutting-edge products. Running from November 29, 2024, at 12:00 AM PDT, to December 2, 2024, at 11:59 PM PDT, the event includes discounts on ECOVACS’s most advanced robot vacuums and window cleaning robots.

Among these, the DEEBOT T30S takes center stage as the ultimate solution for effortless, intelligent cleaning.

Designed for those who demand exceptional performance and convenience, the DEEBOT T30S redefines home cleaning with unparalleled suction power, smart navigation, and all-in-one functionality.

ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S: A feature-rich cleaning marvel

ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S $599.99 $999.99 Save $400 $599.99 at Amazon

The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S is not just a cleaning device—it’s an all-encompassing cleaning assistant that handles your home’s toughest cleaning challenges with ease. Whether you have carpets that collect pet hair or hard floors that accumulate sticky stains, this robot is engineered to tackle it all.

Powerful 11,000Pa suction

At the heart of the T30S is its unbeatable 11,000Pa suction power, which ensures no dirt, dust, or debris is left behind. Advanced motor and airflow technology drive this immense power, making it particularly effective on carpets and in high-traffic areas. Unlike standard robot vacuums, the T30S maintains suction consistency even with heavier cleaning loads, ensuring spotless floors every time.

TruEdge Adaptive Edge mopping

ECOVACS

Cleaning edges and corners is where many robot vacuums struggle—but not the T30S. Its TruEdge Technology uses a hovering arm and sophisticated algorithms to achieve 1mm accuracy in edge cleaning. This ensures that no spot, however hard to reach, is missed, providing nearly 99% coverage even in challenging areas.

ZeroTangle anti-tangle technology

ECOVACS

Dealing with tangled hair in the brush roll is a thing of the past. The ZeroTangle technology prevents human and pet hair from wrapping around the main brush, drastically reducing the time and effort needed for maintenance. For pet-friendly households, this feature is indispensable.

All-in-one OMNI station

ECOVACS

The OMNI Station elevates the T30S from a cleaning tool to a self-maintaining system. This all-in-one station:

Washes the mop with 158°F hot water

Dries it with hot air

Self-empties the vacuum’s dustbin

Refills water tanks automatically

This means you don’t just get a clean home—you also eliminate much of the effort traditionally associated with keeping your cleaning device operational.

Advanced navigation and obstacle avoidance

The TrueDetect 3D 3.0 and TrueMapping 2.0 technologies allow the T30S to navigate with incredible precision. It avoids obstacles, creates accurate maps of your home, and ensures thorough cleaning without the risk of getting stuck or damaging furniture.

Effortless control

ECOVACS

With multiple control options, the T30S makes managing cleaning tasks incredibly easy. Use voice commands like ‘OK YIKO’, tap your foot to start it, or control it remotely through your smartphone, Apple Watch, or Alexa. It even integrates with Apple’s Dynamic Island for seamless functionality.

Intelligent deep mopping

Sticky messes are no challenge for the T30S. Its advanced mopping technology tackles stubborn stains by scrubbing, rewashing, and remopping until the floor shines. This makes it an excellent choice for families with kids or homes with frequent spills.

Extended battery life and fast charging

The T30S boasts an impressive runtime of up to 180 minutes, making it suitable for larger homes. When the battery does run low, fast charging ensures minimal downtime.

More exciting ECOVACS offers

While the DEEBOT T30S steals the spotlight, ECOVACS offers several other exceptional products this Black Friday.

DEEBOT T30S Care

ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Care $649.99 $1029.99 Save $380 $649.99 at Amazon

The DEEBOT T30S Care offers the same 11,000Pa suction, ZeroTangle technology, and OMNI Station as the T30S, but with a focus on user-friendly maintenance. It’s ideal for those seeking powerful performance without the hassle.

DEEBOT T30S COMBO

Ecovacs Deebot T30S Combo $799.99 $1199.99 Save $400 $799.99 at Amazon

A dual-purpose cleaning marvel, the DEEBOT T30S COMBO combines a robot vacuum and a handheld vacuum for versatile cleaning. The handheld unit is perfect for above-floor areas like furniture and stairs, while the OMNI Station manages everything else automatically.

DEEBOT T30S AI

ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S AI $699.99 $1099.99 Save $400 $699.99 at Amazon

Tailored for pet owners and tech enthusiasts, the DEEBOT T30S AI adds features like AI Instant Re-mop for tackling stubborn stains and pet-specific functions like automatic detection and real-time video monitoring.

DEEBOT N30 Omni

Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni $549.99 $799.99 Save $250 $549.99 at Amazon

The N30 Omni offers 10,000Pa suction power and dual OZMO Turbo spinning mopping for exceptional cleaning performance. Its 320-minute runtime and customizable cleaning modes make it an excellent choice for larger households.

Winbot W1 Pro and W2 Omni

ECOVACS Winbot W1 Pro $299.99 $399.99 Save $100 $299.99 at Amazon

For sparkling windows, the Winbot W1 Pro and W2 Omni deliver precise, hassle-free cleaning.

ECOVACS W2 Omni $479.99 $599.99 Save $120 $479.99 at Amazon

The W2 Omni even includes a portable station for added convenience, making it ideal for homes with large windows or glass doors.

Who should buy the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S?

The DEEBOT T30S is perfect for:

Families : Keep up with the messes of daily life with minimal effort.

: Keep up with the messes of daily life with minimal effort. Pet owners : Tackle pet hair, dander, and dirt without lifting a finger.

: Tackle pet hair, dander, and dirt without lifting a finger. Tech enthusiasts : Enjoy cutting-edge features like advanced navigation, voice control, and seamless app integration.

: Enjoy cutting-edge features like advanced navigation, voice control, and seamless app integration. Busy professionals: Let the T30S handle your cleaning while you focus on work or relaxation.

Mark your calendar for Black Friday

From November 29 to December 2, 2024, don’t miss the chance to bring home the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S and other innovative cleaning devices at unbeatable prices. These deals are your opportunity to simplify your cleaning routine and enjoy a spotless home without the hassle.

Upgrade your cleaning game with ECOVACS this Black Friday—your home will thank you!