Image: Ecovacs / Pocket-Lint ECOVACS DEEBOT T20 OMNI $990 $1100 Save $110 The Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni is on sale right now and you can get it for 10 per cent off, which means you get to save $110 on your order. Other things you'll be saving besides money are a lot of time and effort since the T20 Omni will clean your floors for you to perfection. $990 at Amazon

We all need all the help we can get to keep our houses as clean as possible, and the Deebot T20 Omni is a great solution. Not only will this robovac vacuum your floors, but it will also mop them up with utmost care. This Ecovacs model has only been around for a few months now, so it's great to see a discount this big already.

Why you should get the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni now

We think that everyone needs a robovac at home for obvious reasons—they clean your floors so you don't have to. Go take care of another chore, go read a book, relax watching Netflix, go play with your kids, make dinner. You can do whatever else you want to do instead of vacuuming and mopping your floors, which is fantastic.

The Deebot T20 Omni takes things a step further by making full use of the charging station. When the job is done or the dustbin is full, the robovac will make a trip and empty the contents at the station. You won't even have to worry about emptying the station too often because it can hold up dust for up to 75 days.

Even better, the station can also refill the water tank, clean the mops, and dry them up after use to reduce bacterial growth and a nasty smell. As an added bonus, the Deebot T20 Omni brings something new to the table because it washes the mops with hot water. By heating up the water to 131℉, the washing cycle will better clean the mops of oil and dirt.

If you're dreaming of setting up the robovac to clean your floors while you're at work, you'll be able to do this super easily. You won't have to worry about the T20 Omni wetting up your carpets because the mop heads automatically lift off the floor when rugs are detected. You can even send it off to first do a round of vacuuming and then run the mops if that's your preferred task sequence.

Another cool thing you'll find with the Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni is a voice assistant. Instead of hooking up the robovac with Alexa or Google Assistant, for instance, you can use voice commands directly on the vacuum. Just say "Ok YIKO, mop the kitchen" and it will start the job. Using the app is also a great alternative.

Overall, the Deebot T20 Omni is one of the best robot vacuum systems you can get right now, offering strong vacuuming, great mopping, and a hands-free experience. Now that it has a 10 per cent discount, it's the perfect time to add it to your cart and bring it into your home.